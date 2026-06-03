Princess of Wales Publicly Declares Love for Prince William at Cancer Research Event

During a Cancer Research UK reception, Catherine, Princess of Wales, shared a rare and affectionate acknowledgment of her love for Prince William, who was absent. The moment came amid discussions with other attendees about cancer, including the family of Dame Deborah James, and highlighted the couple's mutual support through their own health challenges.

The Princess of Wales, Catherine, made a rare and heartfelt public declaration of love for her husband, Prince William , during a reception for Cancer Research UK at St James's Palace.

While speaking with Ronan Keating and his wife Storm, the former Boyzone singer inquired about the Prince of Wales, who had not attended the event. After Storm described William as "such a gent," Ronan added, "We love him," to which Catherine warmly responded, "So do I," bringing laughter to the group. The Princess, 44, wore a £1,600 red midi dress with white hearts from Rodarte for the occasion.

In a separate, more poignant conversation with Sebastian Bowen, the widower of famed cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James, Catherine appeared to reference her husband's quiet but steadfast support following her own cancer diagnosis in early 2024. Dame Deborah, who lost her battle with incurable bowel cancer in June 2022, had been honored by Prince William weeks before her death for her extraordinary fundraising and advocacy.

When Sebastian expressed gratitude for a sympathetic conversation William had with his and Deborah's two children, Catherine replied, "He's good like that," highlighting the Prince's quiet empathy. The event marked Cancer Research UK's 125th anniversary and was attended by King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. Both the King and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer within weeks of each other in 2024.

While Charles continues treatment, Catherine completed chemotherapy later that year and announced her remission in January 2025, though she has spoken of the significant physical toll and her gradual return to public duties. Among the guests were fellow cancer survivors Davina McCall, Hannah Fry, Adele Roberts, and Ronan Keating, who lost his mother to the disease.

Sebastian Bowen and Dame Deborah's father, Alistair James, also attended, with Bowen telling Catherine how deeply touched his family was by the support from William and Catherine, both privately and publicly. Alistair James described meeting the Princess as "genuine and warm.

" Davina McCall later shared that her conversation with Catherine was "really wonderful," praising the royals' ongoing commitment. Online, royal fans celebrated the couple's evident partnership, with many commenting on the sweetness of Catherine's public affirmation of love for her husband despite his absence from the event





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Princess Of Wales Prince William Cancer Research UK King Charles Dame Deborah James Ronan Keating Sebastian Bowen Royal Event Cancer Diagnosis Remission

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