Princess of Wales Receives Highest Honor for Early Childhood Development in Italy

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has received the city of Reggio Emilia's highest honor, the Primo Tricolore, for her work promoting early years development of children. She will use this moment to advocate for young children and start her first major overseas official visit in nearly four years.

The Princess of Wales has begun her whirlwind visit to Italy today by receiving the city of Reggio Emilia 's highest honor for her work promoting early years development of children.

She is set to be recognized with the Primo Tricolore when she visits the city's town hall at the start of her first major overseas royal visit since having treatment for cancer. She will also visit two schools for under-fives and be honored with an award from the city's mayor for her work for young children. This marks a great step forward in her return to full-time duties after her health setbacks, including her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment.

Kate's two-day visit to Reggio Emilia is the beginning of a 'really significant moment' after her recovery, an aide to the princess said, with Kate 'taking it up a gear' in her 'global mission.





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Royal Princess Of Wales Reggio Emilia Caterine Primo Tricolore Early Years Development Cancer Treatment Handicapped Children Reggio Emilia's Town Square Italian Well-Wishers

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