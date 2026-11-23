Kate Middleton declined an autograph request in India, citing strict royal protocols. The Princess of Wales explained the rule to a young fan while visiting with Prince William for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton upheld strict royal protocol s by refusing to sign an autograph for a young fan during her visit to India. The incident occurred earlier this week as part of a three-day official trip that includes attendance at the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards. Kate was present alongside Prince William, who is traveling to the country to oversee the prestigious environmental event. The Princess politely declined the request, explaining that she is not permitted to sign personal items.

Royal Protocol Prohibits Personal Autographs

The refusal to sign autographs is a longstanding rule within the British Royal Family, designed primarily to prevent fraud and the misuse of royal signatures. Authentic royal signatures can command high prices on the online market, prompting the family to strictly control their circulation. For instance, a Christmas card signed by the late Queen Elizabeth was sold online for £1,200 in 2017, highlighting the financial incentive for forgery. Princess Kate recently reminded a young girl of this rule, stating she could not sign the paper offered to her. She then gestured toward Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was happily signing memorabilia for the same crowd. This comparison highlighted the difference between a global sports icon and a senior royal bound by tradition.

Also read Prince William Accidentally Reveals Earthshot Prize Awards 2026 Will Be Held in Australia

Princess Kate Engages with Fans in Mumbai

Despite the refusal to sign, Kate Middleton remained highly engaged with the public during her interactions in Mumbai. The Princess of Wales participated in a game of street cricket alongside Prince William and Sachin Tendulkar. Wearing a Veronica Beard suit and Camilla Elphick two-toned slingbacks, Kate took her turn batting. She admitted to the onlookers that the group needed more practice before thanking the children in the crowd for their support. The Princess expressed her delight at being back in the region, noting it was wonderful to be there again. Her interaction with the young girl who requested an autograph was handled with characteristic grace and politeness.

Previous Incidents Highlight Consistency in Policy

This is not the first time Princess Kate has had to enforce this particular royal rule. In 2023, she visited the Chelsea Flower Show where a seven-year-old schoolchild named Ruby asked her to sign a drawing. Kate politely refused, clarifying that while her name is Catherine, she is not allowed to write her signature as it is one of those strict rules. Similarly, earlier this year during a visit to Powys in Wales ahead of St David's Day, Kate declined another fan's request. She apologized profusely to the individual, offering a handshake and a hug instead of a signature before moving on to greet others in the line. These consistent actions demonstrate her adherence to the established protocols regardless of the setting or the requester.

Advertisement

King Charles Makes Rare Exception in 2010

While the rule is generally strict, King Charles III previously made a notable exception in 2010. After meeting Tony and Meg Hendy in St Blazey, Cornwall, whose home had been flooded with mud and water, Charles offered assistance. Meg Hendy cheekily asked the then-Prince Charles for an autograph for her son Tom, who would be thrilled to have one. Charles surprised his protection squad by asking an officer to find paper so he could sign. He wrote 'CHARLES 2010' and apologized for his shaky handwriting, explaining that he never writes while standing up. This rare instance shows that the protocol, while rigid, can be bent for personal, charitable, or humanitarian reasons.

Broader Context of the Indian Tour and Events

The autograph incident took place against the backdrop of a busy diplomatic and public schedule for William and Kate in India. The couple met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who rearranged his schedule to speak with them before they departed for the UK. Their itinerary also included a visit to a maternity hospital in Mumbai, where Kate offered comfort to a grieving mother. Additionally, they explored a textile center to learn about traditional crafts, showcasing the cultural aspects of their visit. The upcoming 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony will feature performances by the band Take That and appearances by Oscar winner Rami Malek, setting the stage for the environmental awards.