Princess of Wales Resumes International Duties with Italy Visit for Early Childhood Work

The Princess of Wales will embark on her first official foreign visit in over three years, traveling to Italy to support her work in early childhood development. This trip marks a significant step in her return to full-time royal duties after health challenges, including cancer treatment. She will also launch a new resource on social and emotional development for young children.

The Princess of Wales is set to embark on her first official international trip in over three and a half years next week, traveling to Italy as part of her ongoing work in early childhood development .

This visit marks a significant milestone in her return to full-time royal duties following a series of health challenges, including her cancer diagnosis and subsequent chemotherapy treatment. Catherine, 44, has not traveled abroad for official engagements since accompanying her husband, Prince William, to Boston for the Earthshot Prize Awards in December 2022. Her last solo overseas visit was to Denmark in February of that year.

In January 2024, she underwent major abdominal surgery, which led to her cancer diagnosis and a course of preventative chemotherapy. This necessitated a major reduction in her public appearances, though she began a gradual return to duties in October 2024, confirming her remission in January 2025. Despite her cautious reintegration into royal life, she has not yet undertaken any international travel for work until now.

Next Wednesday, the princess will fly to Reggio Emilia, a city in northern Italy, for a two-day working visit with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, an organization she founded in 2021 and has described as her 'life's work.

' A spokesperson from Kensington Palace expressed her enthusiasm for the trip, stating, 'The Princess is much looking forward to visiting Italy next week and seeking firsthand how the Reggio Emilia approach creates environments where nature and loving human relationships come together to support children's development. ' The Reggio Emilia Approach is a globally recognized early childhood education model that emerged shortly after World War II.

It emphasizes child-led, experiential learning through relationships, collaboration, and creative expressions like art, drama, and movement, with nature playing a crucial role as the 'third teacher.

' Catherine has long been interested in this approach, as it aligns with her passions for early childhood development and the natural world. This trip is seen as a pivotal moment for her work with the Centre, signaling new global ambitions for both her and her team.

Today, she will also launch a new resource titled 'Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development,' designed to enhance understanding of the importance of social and emotional development in early childhood. The guide highlights how these skills begin to form from the earliest months of life and will be published on a new hub on the Centre's website.

To mark the launch, the princess will visit the University of East London to meet families, researchers, and students, alongside leaders in education who have committed to integrating the guide into their teaching and professional practice. In the foreword to the guide, Catherine writes, 'In a world which feels increasingly distracted, fragmented, and digital… it is more important than ever to invest in what truly helps us to thrive: human connection.

' She underscores the critical nature of early childhood, noting that by age five, a child's brain has grown to 90 percent of its adult size, making this period essential for developing the social and emotional skills that underpin adult life. She adds, 'While our society often focuses on academic or physical milestones, research consistently shows that it is our earliest relationships, experiences, and environments which lay the foundations for our future health and happiness.

The quality of our connections—with ourselves, with others, and with the world around us—shapes how safe we feel, how we relate, and how we process experiences throughout our lives.





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Princess Of Wales Royal Visit Early Childhood Development Reggio Emilia Approach Cancer Recovery

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Princess of Wales to embark on first overseas royal visit since cancer diagnosisKate, the Princess of Wales, will travel to Italy next week for her first extended official foreign trip since her cancer diagnosis. She will visit Reggio Emilia to focus on early childhood development and explore the Reggio Emilia Approach, an educational philosophy emphasizing self-development and nurturing environments.

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