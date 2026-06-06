Princess of Wales Shines at Peter Phillips' Wedding Amid Royal Family Dynamics

Kate Middleton and other senior royals attended the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in Gloucestershire. The event highlighted both the elegant showcasing of royal traditions and the notable absences of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, reflecting ongoing family and institutional adjustments within the monarchy.

The Princess of Wales, Kate, exuded effortless elegance as she attended the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling alongside other senior royals at All Saints Church in Gloucestershire.

The 44-year-old future queen wore a sophisticated Rouland Mouret dress and a straw hat, arriving with Prince William. The event celebrated the union of Princess Anne's son, Peter, and Harriet, a paediatric nurse specialist for the NHS. The congregation also included King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Zara Tindall. Camilla wore a striking butter yellow hat and coat dress, while Zara made a bold statement in purple with silver heels.

Princess Beatrice arrived early, sharing an umbrella with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Notably absent was Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who reportedly has not spoken to Peter in years. His estranged brother William's presence was also considered a factor.

Additionally, Prince Andrew was not invited, reflecting the monarchy's continued effort to distance itself from his Epstein-related scandal. The ceremony took place near Cirencester, close to Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park. The wedding was organized by Bentley's Entertainments, a high-profile firm that has handled events for the Beckhams, Elton John, and Princess Eugenie. Peter and Harriet, both divorcees, announced their engagement in August 2025.

Harriet, 46, comes from a well-connected family and is a devout Christian. Her engagement ring, designed by the same jeweller who created the late Queen's 1946 ring, includes a subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. The couple released a Statement expressing family delight. Harriet has previously spoken about how her faith became central after the end of a long relationship, filling a sense of something missing in her life.

The wedding marks a significant family gathering, highlighting both the enduring traditions and the ongoing adjustments within the modern monarchy as it navigates personal controversies and redefines public appearances. The presence of Kate and William, alongside the conspicuous absence of Harry and Andrew, underscores the selective visibility that now characterises senior royal engagements, balancing personal relationships with institutional reputation management.

This event, while a private celebration, serves as a public stage demonstrating the evolving dynamics and careful curation of the royal family's image following a period of intense scrutiny and internal rift





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