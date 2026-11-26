The Princess of Wales supported creative arts therapy at the Hugo Burge Foundation in Berwickshire, meeting artists and craftsmen during a charity visit.

The Princess of Wales traveled to the Scottish Borders to support The Hugo Burge Foundation, a Berwickshire charity dedicated to promoting arts and craftsmanship. The visit occurred shortly after the Duchess publicly discussed her ongoing cancer treatment and recovery journey in an upcoming documentary.

Charity Work and Creative Healing

Kate, known as the Duchess of Rothesay during her time in Scotland, met with Lucy Brown, the Chief Executive of The Hugo Burge Foundation, to discuss the organization's mission. The foundation was established in January 2022 by the late Hugo Burge, who spent the final decade of his life developing a cultural hub on the Marchmont Estate near Greenlaw. The primary goal of the charity is to support local makers, champion heritage crafts, and widen access to the arts across the UK.

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During her stay, the Princess engaged directly with artists participating in the foundation's residency programs. She learned that creative expression is viewed not as a luxury for the talented few, but as a fundamental mechanism for people to understand themselves and connect with others. The Princess spent time with participants in a fully funded residency program that covers a wide range of artistic disciplines.

Hands-On Artistic Workshops

The Duchess participated actively in several workshops designed to highlight the therapeutic value of manual creation. She took part in a charcoal drawing class and experimented with brushing dust onto paper using a bird's feather. Kate also ground up natural pigments to be used in paintings, demonstrating a keen interest in the traditional materials used by the resident artists.

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She met Katie Watson, a thirty-year-old silversmith involved in the Springboard Silversmithing residency. This specialized trade is currently listed on the Heritage Crafts red list of endangered crafts. Watson noted that the Princess appreciated the skilled, hand-made nature of the work, which stands in contrast to mass-produced manufacturing. The interaction highlighted the importance of preserving these traditional skills for future generations.

Interactions with Natural Artists

Kate also visited natural artist Siobhan McLaughlin, who is thirty-two years old. McLaughlin creates pigments for her paintings using materials such as earth and stone. The artist praised the Duchess for being naturally adept at the process and expressed delight at having her in the creative space. These interactions underscored the foundation's commitment to inclusive and accessible artistic education.

Context of Cancer Journey and Documentary

The charity visit took place against the backdrop of the Princess's public cancer journey. She was diagnosed with cancer following major abdominal surgery in 2024. She subsequently underwent chemotherapy at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, west London, and announced that she was in remission at the start of 2025. A thirty-minute documentary titled Heal will premiere on the BBC in the UK this Sunday.

The trailer for Heal, released at the weekend, showed her undertaking the Three Peaks Challenge, which involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales within twenty-four hours. She reflected on her cancer experience alongside others navigating their own health challenges, describing how facing mortality has softened her heart. The documentary aims to highlight the healing power of creativity and community support during difficult times.

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Security Incidents at Estate

The visit to the Scottish Borders occurred while legal proceedings were underway regarding a security breach at the Princess's country mansion. A court heard yesterday that two Albanian illegal immigrants allegedly climbed a drainpipe to break into a dressing room at Kate and Prince William's home. The suspects made off with six pairs of cufflinks and a clock, raising concerns about the security of the estate.