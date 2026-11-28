Princess Rajwa of Jordan marks a significant royal occasion wearing an Alexander McQueen wool pinstripe corset waistcoat, continuing a tradition with the Princess of Wales.

Princess Rajwa of Jordan, the wife of Crown Prince Hussein, marked a significant royal milestone with a striking fashion choice that blended modern tailoring with high-end design. The 32-year-old royal was spotted wearing a sophisticated ensemble from the British fashion house Alexander McQueen, signaling a deliberate and stylish approach to her public duties. Her appearance highlighted the intersection of royal protocol and contemporary fashion trends.

Princess Rajwa McQueen Tailoring Details

Princess Rajwa layered the brand's Wool Pinstripe Corset Waistcoat over a crisp white shirt that was buttoned neatly to the collar, creating a sharp corporate silhouette. The waistcoat, which normally retails for £990, was acquired during a sale for £495. This specific garment features hidden corseted side panels that allow the wearer to define the waist without the rigid structure of traditional corsetry. The design elevates classic tailoring by adding a feminine, waist-defining element that remains subtle and elegant.

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To complete the look, Princess Rajwa paired the tailored pieces with white pointed-toe heels and a matching handbag that echoed the color scheme of her outfit. She accessorized with pearl-studded hoop earrings that added a touch of classic royalty to the modern ensemble. Her long brunette hair was styled in loose curls, softening the structured lines of the McQueen waistcoat and providing a balanced, polished aesthetic.

Connection to Princess of Wales Fashion

Princess Rajwa is not the only member of the royal family to utilize Alexander McQueen for landmark occasions. The Princess of Wales has frequently turned to the British fashion house for her most important public events, establishing a strong link between the two royals through shared style preferences. This connection underscores the brand's status as a go-to designer for major royal milestones and formal engagements.

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The Princess of Wales wore a bespoke Alexander McQueen gown designed by Sarah Burton for her wedding to Prince William in 2011. Her sister Pippa Middleton also wore an ivory bridesmaid dress from the same designer, highlighting the family's long-standing association with the brand. The wedding dress featured intricate Chantilly and English Cluny lace appliqué with a 2.7-meter train carried by Pippa Middleton, showcasing the detailed craftsmanship associated with Alexander McQueen's bridal wear.

Over a decade later, the Princess of Wales wore an ivory silk crepe gown embroidered in silver bullion and thread work for King Charles' coronation in 2023. This outfit was paired with a bespoke Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen crystal headpiece, further demonstrating the versatility of the brand in handling both traditional and contemporary royal attire. The consistent use of this designer by the Princess of Wales has made Alexander McQueen a staple in modern royal fashion.

Other Royal Appearances and Context

Princess Rajwa's fashion choices have also included appearances in other high-end designer labels, such as a blue Temperley London midi dress worn during the opening session of Parliament on 1 November. This previous appearance demonstrated her ability to adapt her style to different parliamentary and formal settings while maintaining an elegant and appropriate presence. Her wardrobe choices often reflect a balance between respect for tradition and a modern, accessible approach to royal style.

Her style influence extends beyond formal events, as she has been seen in casual attire such as Y2K flared jeans, showcasing a versatile fashion sense that resonates with a broader audience. This range from high-fashion corporate wear to casual weekend looks highlights her role as a modern royal who connects with diverse public interests. Her recent appearance in the McQueen outfit serves as a testament to her ongoing influence in the fashion world.

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Impact on Royal Fashion Trends

The choice of a sale item from a luxury brand like Alexander McQueen also sends a message about value and accessibility in high fashion. By highlighting a piece that was discounted from £990 to £495, Princess Rajwa's outfit provides an example of how luxury items can be acquired at more accessible price points. This approach resonates with consumers who appreciate high-quality design but are mindful of spending.

The hidden corset detail in the waistcoat has been praised for its ability to shape the waist without appearing overly structured or tight. This design feature allows for a more comfortable and natural fit while still providing the visual benefits of tailored clothing. Such details are increasingly popular in modern tailoring, as they offer a blend of comfort and aesthetic appeal that appeals to contemporary tastes.

Princess Rajwa's appearance continues to attract attention and discussion in fashion circles, reinforcing her status as a style icon within the royal family. Her ability to merge traditional royal etiquette with current fashion trends ensures that her appearances remain relevant and engaging. The use of Alexander McQueen for this milestone event further cements the brand's reputation as a preferred choice for significant royal occasions.