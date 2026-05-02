Princess Sofia Attends Royal Celebration Amid Epstein Link Scrutiny

Princess Sofia of Sweden attended her father-in-law’s 80th birthday celebrations while facing renewed attention regarding her past connections to Jeffrey Epstein, acknowledging meetings and expressing support for his victims.

Princess Sofia of Sweden attended her father-in-law, King Carl Gustaf XVI's 80th birthday celebrations amidst renewed scrutiny regarding her past connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .

The princess, formerly Sofia Hellqvist, a model and reality TV personality, appeared to attempt to minimize attention at the event by wearing a wide-brimmed blue hat that obscured much of her face. This appearance follows her recent public acknowledgement of meeting Epstein on multiple occasions before her marriage into the Swedish royal family. She expressed gratitude for having had no contact with him since those initial encounters and voiced support for justice for his victims.

The princess’s name surfaced in the released Epstein files, specifically on a guest list for a private screening and dinner of the film *Les Misérables* in New York in 2012, where Epstein reportedly exclaimed 'Amazing!!!

' upon seeing her listed. Princess Sofia confirmed the meeting, stating it occurred in a social setting with many others and that she was thankful it was the extent of their interaction. Earlier statements from her spokesperson had denied her participation in the screening, claiming she was in Sweden at the time, but she has now clarified her recollection. The Swedish royal family had previously disclosed earlier meetings between the princess and Epstein dating back to 2005.

Further revelations from leaked emails, reported by Swedish media, indicate Epstein extended invitations to Princess Sofia to visit his private Caribbean island and offered her and a friend places at acting school. These invitations were facilitated by a Swedish businesswoman who served as Princess Sofia’s mentor and later attended her wedding. Before her marriage to Prince Carl Philip in 2015, Princess Sofia had a public profile as a model, yoga instructor, and charity founder.

The King’s birthday celebrations were attended by the couple’s four children, Princes Alexander and Gabriel, Prince Julian, and Princess Ines, and marked a significant milestone for King Carl Gustaf XVI, who is the first Swedish monarch to reign for 50 years. The event was marked by a traditional Te Deum mass and a flypast, with the princess maintaining a low profile throughout





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