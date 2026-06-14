Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Shine at Schwarzenberg Wedding in Vienna

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attended the Schwarzenberg family wedding in Vienna on Saturday, wearing designer gowns by The Vampire's Wife and Gabriela Hearst respectively. The sisters missed Trooping the Colour amid their parents' controversy.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have made a stylish appearance at a glamorous wedding in Vienna, attending the nuptials of the Schwarzenberg family on Saturday. The York sisters were spotted outside St. Charles Church, where the ceremony took place, drawing attention with their elegant ensembles.

The event coincided with Trooping the Colour in London, where other senior royals gathered to celebrate the King's official birthday. However, Beatrice and Eugenie chose to attend this high-society wedding, marking a rare public engagement amid ongoing family controversies. Princess Beatrice, 37, stunned onlookers in a shimmering bronze floor-length gown by British luxury label The Vampire's Wife.

The dress, identified as the 'Bow-Detailed Wool Blend Lame Gown,' features puff sleeves, a high rounded neckline, and bow accents, all crafted from a wool-blend lamé fabric. The American brand's creation commanded attention with its metallic sheen, perfect for a festive occasion. Beatrice accessorized with minimal dainty gold jewelry and a bold black clutch, allowing her hair to flow in soft curls past her shoulders.

Meanwhile, her sister Eugenie, who is pregnant with her third child, opted for a more subdued look. She wore a dark navy midi dress from Uruguayan designer Gabriela Hearst, called the 'Amor Knit Midi Dress in Dark Navy Cashmere Silk.

' The dress hugged her figure, featuring a collared neckline and short sleeves, ideal for the warm summer weather. Eugenie paired it with statement black hoop earrings and a dark lip color, with her hair styled in an elegant bun. The sisters were accompanied by their respective husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, for the overseas wedding. The couple's presence in Vienna highlights their continued social engagements despite their parents' absence from royal events.

Their father, Prince Andrew, has been sidelined from public duties due to his association with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, while their mother, Sarah Ferguson, has maintained a low profile. The sisters also missed Trooping the Colour, where other family members including the Prince and Princess of Wales, their children, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Notably, Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her recently married son Peter Phillips were also absent, as were the children of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. This wedding appearance follows the sisters' attendance at their cousin Peter Phillips's wedding to Harriet Sperling on June 6 in the Cotswolds. For that event, Eugenie again wore a navy midi dress, while Beatrice chose a green floral outfit.

The York sisters have been keeping a low profile amid the controversy surrounding their parents, but their fashion choices continue to captivate royal watchers. The Schwarzenberg wedding, held at the historic St. Charles Church in Vienna, was a glamorous affair attended by European aristocracy. The sisters' choice of attire once again showcased their distinct styles, with Beatrice embracing bold metallics and Eugenie favoring classic elegance.

As the royal family continues to navigate personal and public challenges, Beatrice and Eugenie remain a stylish presence on the international social scene





hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Royal Family Wedding Fashion Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lily Allen's Ex-Husband David Harbour Denies Her Version of Events After 'Weird' Album CommentsLily Allen enjoyed a girls' night out after David Harbour branded her revenge album 'weird' and denied her version of events. She seemed unfazed by his comments as she headed for dinner with pals at Fischers in Marylebone, which specializes in high-end Austrian food inspired by the grand cafés of Vienna.

Read more »

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie made a significant public appearance at their cousin Peter Phillips' wedding, deliberately choosing to walk publicly rather than making a discreet entrance. This action, perceived as a bold statement of royal status, was allegedly instigated by their father, Prince Andrew. The move comes amid ongoing tensions between Andrew and King Charles following Andrew's fall from grace. Andrew, still bitter over his reduced circumstances, is reportedly pushing his daughters to retain their titles and challenging the King's authority. His demands include financial compensation from the Crown Estate and for his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. The King has avoided direct contact, delegating interactions to Lord Benyon. At the wedding, the King and Queen avoided public interaction with the sisters, leaving them unable to lobby for their father. The Princesses face their own scrutiny over Epstein connections and rent-free use of royal properties.

Read more »

Beatrice and Eugenie Refuse to Hide as They Attend Peter Phillips' Wedding, But Will They Make an Appearance at Royal Ascot?Beatrice and Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew, made a public appearance at Peter Phillips' wedding, despite their father's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The sisters chose to walk up to the church together, creating plenty of time to be photographed. Now, all eyes will be on Royal Ascot to see if they make an appearance, and Prince William will be watching closely. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes that the Prince of Wales fears the York brand is toxic and their future and titles may depend on what more emerges about their parents' links with Epstein.

Read more »

Princess Beatrice's royal wedding insect headpiece that divided the nationPrincess Beatrice has had some interesting headwear choices over the years - and her bold choice at Peter Phillips' first wedding to Autumn Kelly in 2008 still divides the nation today

Read more »