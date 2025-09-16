Priory Centre Revamp Project Delayed Until November 2025

ambitious £20 million redevelopment project for Worksop's Priory Centre has faced significant delays, pushing back construction to November 2025. The project, which includes a part demolition and new-build extension offering family entertainment, a new indoor market, and retail and food units, was initially planned to commence construction after Christmas 2024. However, a hold-up in finalising the Section 106 agreement, combined with other complex technical details, resulted in a revised timeline.

The council acknowledged the frustration caused by these setbacks but emphasized their collaborative efforts with G F Tomlinson and other partners to bring about significant changes to Worksop Town Centre.While physical progress on the site has been limited, the council has been actively supporting initiatives to revitalize the area, enhance businesses, and increase footfall. The latest update confirms that the project is now moving forward with early enabling works scheduled for this year. These preliminary works will involve disconnecting utilities, including electrical mains, gas, water, and BT connections, as well as relocating associated parking units.The council spokesperson assured the public that they are working diligently behind the scenes to ensure a successful project completion. Councillor Deborah Merryweather, while acknowledging the delay, expressed optimism for the future, highlighting the importance of prioritizing investment in Worksop's younger generation. The main construction phase, once underway, is anticipated to take 12 months. The comprehensive redevelopment plan extends beyond the shopping centre, encompassing an outline application for 44 residential units and a pedestrian footbridge over the Chesterfield Canal to facilitate better access. The revitalized centre will be funded by a combination of government grants, council contributions, and those from partners, with a portion allocated to local healthcare initiatives





