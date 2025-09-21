Priscilla Presley's Memoir Reveals Truths About Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson's Marriage

In her upcoming memoir, Priscilla Presley shares intimate details about her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's marriage to Michael Jackson, providing a candid look at their relationship, her reservations, and her perspectives on Jackson's motives.

Priscilla Presley , the former wife of Elvis Presley, has opened up about her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley 's brief marriage to Michael Jackson , offering a candid look into their relationship and its dynamics. In her upcoming memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, Priscilla reveals her reservations and concerns regarding the union, which occurred in the 1990s. Priscilla recounts her initial reaction upon learning of the marriage, admitting she was far from thrilled.

She even questioned Lisa Marie directly about the physical aspect of their relationship, expressing her uncertainty about Jackson's motivations. The memoir provides a unique perspective on the Presley family, especially concerning the relationships and choices of its members, and the dynamics surrounding high-profile celebrity marriages. Priscilla openly discusses her belief that Jackson's interest in Lisa Marie was primarily driven by a desire to capitalize on the Presley name and the dynasty it represented, rather than genuine affection. She paints a picture of Jackson as manipulative, suggesting he had ulterior motives for pursuing the relationship. The book sheds light on the complexities of celebrity relationships, family dynamics, and the challenges faced by those navigating the world of fame.\Priscilla further details her interactions with Michael Jackson, describing their relationship as 'bizarre.' She recounts how he seemed to avoid her, preferring the company of children during family gatherings. She also shares an anecdote where Lisa Marie informed her that Jackson expressed a desire to have a baby, but Priscilla advised her daughter to wait, a decision that proved prescient given the eventual divorce. The memoir also references Lisa Marie's own posthumously published memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, compiled from recordings by her daughter Riley Keough. In Lisa Marie's account, she writes that Jackson claimed to be a virgin at the start of their relationship. The memoir touches upon Lisa Marie's emotional state and her initial apprehension, particularly regarding the physical aspects of their relationship. The recollections portray a complex dynamic between Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson, painting him as the instigator in their relationship and describing their physical intimacy. Priscilla's book also delves into the broader context surrounding Jackson's career, including the child molestation allegations he faced, further shaping the narrative of her feelings about the marriage. The ex-wife of Elvis Presley's memories and perspectives add a new layer to the already well-known details of the relationship, unveiling the personal experiences and perceptions of someone very close to Lisa Marie Presley. This book represents Priscilla's perspective, and shows the way she perceived events from the viewpoint of a mother.\The upcoming memoir explores the motivations and behaviors of the individuals involved. Priscilla claims that Jackson was looking for 'good publicity' at a time when he was facing child molestation allegations, which he denied. She recounts her daughter believing in Jackson's innocence and that the pop icon had reached out to Lisa Marie during his scandal. These perspectives provide insight into the underlying tensions and the perceptions that informed the relationship. Priscilla's account suggests that Jackson projected an image of 'childlike innocence,' which she believed was merely a public facade. She emphasizes the manipulative nature of his actions. The narrative presents a clear assessment of Jackson's character and the motivations driving his actions. Her account further reveals the family's perception of the relationship and their struggles with its unusual nature. The memoir is based on her recollections, adding her personal views to the existing information about the relationship between Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson. She also indicates that she was relieved when the couple divorced, stating that she could 'practically hear Elvis sigh with relief.' The inclusion of Lisa Marie's own words from her posthumous memoir strengthens the credibility of the account





