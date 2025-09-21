Priscilla Presley's Memoir Reveals Untold Details of Lisa Marie's Marriage to Michael Jackson

In her new memoir, Priscilla Presley offers a candid account of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's marriage to Michael Jackson. The book delves into Priscilla's initial disapproval, her observations of Jackson's character, and Lisa Marie's own perspective on the relationship. The memoir reveals a deeper understanding of the Presley family's views on this high-profile union and the dynamics at play.

Priscilla Presley 's new memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, offers a candid look into her relationship with her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley , and the latter's brief marriage to Michael Jackson . The memoir, which is set to be released on Tuesday, September 23, delves into Priscilla's feelings about the relationship, revealing she was less than enthusiastic when Lisa Marie informed her of the impending marriage in the 1990s.

Priscilla expresses her skepticism regarding Jackson's motives, suggesting he was more interested in the Presley family name and the publicity it could garner, particularly given the child molestation accusations against him at the time, which he vehemently denied. The book paints a picture of a complex dynamic, exploring Priscilla's reservations about Jackson's character and intentions, and her concerns about her daughter's well-being within the relationship. The memoir provides readers with insights into the matriarch's perspective on this high-profile union and its eventual demise, shedding light on the personal and family dynamics that shaped the lives of those involved. It also highlights the profound bond Priscilla shared with her daughter, the only child she had with Elvis Presley, and her deep sense of protection over her.\The memoir further details Priscilla's observations of Michael Jackson, describing him as 'bizarre' and 'manipulative.' She recounts instances where he seemed to avoid her during family gatherings, preferring the company of children. This, Priscilla asserts, fueled her suspicions about his true intentions and reinforced her belief that he was exploiting the Presley name. Priscilla also reveals a conversation with Lisa Marie regarding Jackson's desire to have a baby, where Priscilla advised her daughter to postpone the idea. These recollections offer a glimpse into the internal discussions and concerns that surrounded the marriage. The narrative also touches upon Lisa Marie's own account of the relationship, as detailed in her posthumously released memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which was compiled from tapes recorded by her daughter, Riley Keough. In this memoir, Lisa Marie shares her initial perceptions of Jackson, including his claims of virginity and his romantic history with other celebrities, like Tatum O'Neal and Brooke Shields, who it is claimed the interactions had been non-physical except for kisses. The compilation of these memories in Lisa Marie's memoir serves as a poignant retrospective and provides additional context to the already complex narrative of her life and relationships. \Priscilla's memoir also reveals Lisa Marie's perspective on the physical intimacy in the relationship. In her own memoir, Lisa Marie shares the initial steps that led to the physical aspects of their relationship. She emphasizes her surprise at the speed with which Jackson pursued a physical connection. The book offers a deeper understanding of Priscilla's perspective on her daughter's tumultuous marriage to Michael Jackson, detailing her disapproval and expressing her belief that he was using Lisa Marie for his own gain. The narrative also includes Lisa Marie's own insights into the relationship. It presents an intimate look at the Presley family's perspective on one of the most talked-about celebrity marriages of the 1990s. The book is sure to draw attention to this period in the lives of these celebrities, as told from the perspective of the people involved. Priscilla's account, coupled with Lisa Marie's own revelations from her memoir, promises to offer a comprehensive and revealing exploration of their relationship, the public's perception of the couple, and the complexities of life under the constant scrutiny of the media. The memoir highlights the complexities surrounding their relationship and portrays a portrait of family dynamics. The book also provides a unique perspective into the world of celebrity and the pressures of public life





