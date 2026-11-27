Mississippi Democratic gubernatorial candidate Priscilla Till has hired controversial figure Malik Zulu Shabazz as her legal counsel and top adviser, drawing immediate scrutiny due to his history of violent rhetoric.

Priscilla Till, a Democrat seeking the Mississippi governorship, has appointed former New Black Panther Party chairman Malik Zulu Shabazz as her legal counsel and primary campaign adviser. This strategic hiring has sparked significant controversy due to Shabazz's documented history of making violent and anti-Semitic statements during his leadership of the extremist group. Till, who is a cousin of the murdered civil rights icon Emmett Till, announced her bid for the state's highest office last month after previously losing the Democratic Senate primary earlier this year.

Shabazz's Violent Rhetoric History

The Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center have extensively documented Shabazz's past conduct. During his tenure leading the New Black Panther Party from 2001 to 2013, he frequently engaged in national controversy by advocating violence against Jewish individuals and institutions. Records indicate that at a 2002 protest outside the B'nai B'rith International headquarters in Washington, DC, Shabazz shouted threats to "kill every goddamn Zionist in Israel," explicitly mentioning babies and old ladies, and called to "blow up Zionist supermarkets." These actions and statements have led civil rights organizations to classify him as a racist black nationalist with a well-documented history of violent anti-Semitism.

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Till Campaigns While Rejecting Racist Labels

Despite the severe nature of Shabazz's past remarks, Priscilla Till has publicly distanced her campaign from racist ideologies. She has explicitly stated that "nothing in me is racist," pointing to her family lineage which includes a white great-great-grandmother. This personal defense stands in stark contrast to the inflammatory language used by her new adviser. The disconnect between Till's campaign messaging and Shabazz's public history has created a complex narrative for voters evaluating her eligibility and judgment in selecting top staff.

DOJ Lawsuit and 2008 Election Intimidation

Legal records reveal that Shabazz was named as a defendant in a high-profile 2009 Department of Justice civil lawsuit arising from the 2008 presidential election. Federal prosecutors alleged that Shabazz, as the national leader of the New Black Panther Party, encouraged and endorsed intimidating conduct by party members who stood outside a Philadelphia polling station. Two members, one wielding a nightstick, shouted racial slurs and threats at poll watchers and voters. While federal prosecutors dropped civil claims against three defendants, Minister King Samir Shabazz faced a narrowly tailored injunction due to his role in the intimidation.

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Early Alliance and Legal Strategy

The working relationship between Till and Shabazz predates her gubernatorial announcement. In August 2025, while she was campaigning for the Senate, Black Lawyers for Justice issued a press release formally identifying Shabazz as her attorney. The group highlighted the importance of accessing 6,500 pages of federal records released by the Department of Justice regarding the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till. Shabazz's Washington, DC, office was listed as the media contact for this sensitive release, indicating his early integration into Till's legal and political operations.

Impact on Mississippi Political Landscape

This appointment places Priscilla Till in a precarious position within the Mississippi political landscape. Her campaign has increasingly aligned itself with Shabazz's Washington, DC-based activist group, Black Lawyers for Justice. He has introduced her to national radio audiences and headlined rally programming with her in Mississippi. However, the Southern Poverty Law Center continues to characterize Shabazz by his past actions, including leading antisemitic chants at Howard University in 1994 and expressing support for Louis Farrakhan and Dr. Khallid Muhammad, who have also faced backlash for anti-Semitic comments. The ongoing collaboration between Till and Shabazz remains a focal point for observers tracking the development of her 2027 statewide campaign.