Prison Guard Kyra Dancer Charged with Misconduct Over Inappropriate Relationship with Inmate at HMP Five Wells

A 23-year-old prison guard has been charged with misconduct in public office and Section 40D Prison Act offences following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner at HMP Five Wells. Kyra Dancer, employed by G4S at the Wellingborough facility, faces multiple counts related to abuse of trust and unauthorized electronic communications inside the prison.

A 23-year-old prison guard has been charged with misconduct in public office amid accusations she had an 'inappropriate relationship' with an inmate. Kyra Dancer, who previously worked at HMP Five Wells, had been under investigation amid accusations she had a relationship with a prisoner.

Ms Dancer was employed by G4S and worked at their Wellingborough facility, which has been dubbed 'Britain's cushiest jail'. In 2024, it was also described as one of the worst prisons in the country, but it has since made progress in some areas. Five Wells - which is also known as 'HMP Woke' - cost £253 million and was dubbed a super prison when the Northamptonshire prison was opened in 2022.

The 23-year-old has since been charged with two counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of Section 40D Prison Act offence. An offence under Section 40D Prison Act is when a person takes or sends a photograph or sound recording inside a prison without permission. It also includes a person who brings a restricted document into the prison or transports it out of the facility.

Dancer, of Rushden, is accused of 'wilfully and without reasonable excuse of justification misconducting' herself. Her misconduct is alleged to have amounted to an abuse of the public's trust by being in an 'inappropriate relationship' with a serving prisoner. She faces two counts of the charge, one dated on or between May 29, 2024 and November 9, 2024, and the other between July 11, 2024 and November 9, 2024.

Kyra Dancer, 23, (pictured) who previously worked at HMP Five Wells, has been charged with two counts of misconduct in public office Dancer is accused of engaging in 'an inappropriate relationship' with a serving prisoner at HMP Five Wells An aerial view of HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire The 23-year-old also stands accused of sending an 'image or sound by electronic communications from inside His Majesty's prison' - HMP Five Wells. These incidents were alleged to have taken place on October 15, 2024 and October 22, 2024.

She is scheduled to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on June 25, 2026. A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: 'Kyra Dancer, aged 23, of Rushden, has been charged with two counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of Section 40D Prison Act offence.

' HMP Five Wells is a category C men's prison located in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire. The prison is privately run and houses men with up to two years left of their sentence, and aims to provide rehabilitation and resettlement





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