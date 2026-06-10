Prison Monitor Jailed for Smuggling Contraband and Inappropriate Relationships with Inmates

Helen Spree, a 63-year-old volunteer prison monitor, was sentenced to over five years in prison after admitting to smuggling contraband to inmates, including Dylan Westall, with whom she exchanged explicit messages. The case reveals a betrayal of public trust and raises concerns about oversight in correctional facilities.

The case revolves around Helen Spree , a 63-year-old former sales director and prison watchdog, who developed an inappropriate relationship with inmate Dylan Westall , 35, and also engaged with other prisoners.

Spree, a divorcee with two adult children, had previously enjoyed a successful career selling protective workwear internationally. After two failed marriages, including a difficult split where her husband left her for her best friend, she sought purpose by joining the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) at HMP Liverpool. The IMB is a volunteer organization that monitors fairness and humane treatment in prisons; members carry keys, access all areas, and review documents.

Spree underwent enhanced vetting and training but ultimately betrayed her public trust. Infatuated with Westall, a convicted criminal serving life for his role in a teenage shooting death, she smuggled contraband like phones, cannabis, and tobacco into the prison. She exchanged sexually explicit messages and images with him, even customizing pillows with his photo featuring a cartoon gun at her £410,000 Liverpool home. Simultaneously, she engaged in similar conduct with another inmate, Thomas Porterfield, 44, and a third unnamed prisoner.

She joked about being like the 'prison version of Deliveroo' due to her frequent deliveries. Last week, at Liverpool Crown Court, she was sentenced to five years and three months. Judge Neil Flewitt KC called it 'hard to imagine a greater betrayal of the public's trust'. Teresa Meadows, grandmother of James Meadows, the 17-year-old killed in the shooting involving Westall, expressed outrage: 'She deserves to be sent to prison.

It's disgusting doing what she did for any prisoner - and especially Westall. She's in a position of trust. She should be ashamed of herself.

' The relationship exploited Spree's privileges as a monitor, including unrestricted access to inmates and knowledge of prison operations like discipline and cell searches. Authorities uncovered the plot, leading to charges against Spree and her co-conspirators. The case highlights vulnerabilities in prison volunteer oversight and the dangers of boundary violations in correctional settings.

Spree's journey from holding prison keys to becoming an inmate herself underscores a profound fall from grace, marked by personal loneliness and poor judgment that corrupted a role designed to ensure accountability within the justice system





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Prison Scandal Contraband Smuggling Prison Monitor Inappropriate Relationships Independent Monitoring Board HMP Liverpool Dylan Westall Helen Spree Betrayal Of Trust Correctional Oversight

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