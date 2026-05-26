Prison Officer and Burglar Caught in Scandalous Sex Act

A married prison guard and a serial burglar have been caught on camera engaging in a sex act in a prison cell, sparking outrage and a police investigation. The incident occurred in June 2024 at HMP Wandsworth, where the prison officer, Linda de Sousa Abreu, was working. De Sousa Abreu was later handed a 15-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to misconduct in public office. The incident has raised concerns about corruption and a lack of discipline within England's prison system. The lover, Linton Weirich, has said that their affair began when she smuggled food into his cell, and that she appeared unbothered by the prospect of losing her job. He claims that corruption in jails is off the scale, and that many young guards are not properly trained or supervised. Weirich was transferred to a different prison after the incident, and has sought to move on with his life. De Sousa Abreu has also faced controversy for sharing explicit content on OnlyFans. The incident has sparked a police investigation, and has raised concerns about the treatment of prison officers and the security of corrections facilities.

Serial burglar Linton Weirich , 38, was caught on camera with Linda de Sousa Abreu, 32, who wore her full uniform as they took part in sex act s in his cell in HMP Wandsworth front of a fellow inmate in June 2024.

The criminal who was filmed having sex with a married prison guard in his cell said their romance began when she smuggled Nandos and Chinese takeaways in for him. The prison officer, who has also shared explicit content on OnlyFans, was later handed a 15-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to misconduct in public office.

Weirich, a personal trainer whose partner was pregnant with his son when the footage emerged, has served four separate stints in jail since 2003 for burglary, supplying drugs and grievous bodily harm. The 38-year-old, who says he was branded a 'legend' by prison guards following the encounter, was serving a four-year and nine-month sentence for stealing £65,000 worth of valuables from a flat in Kensington when he struck up a relationship with de Sousa Abreu.

The father-of-two claimed their affair began when she asked another prison officer for his name before she added him on Snapchat and they sent each other 'very flirty' messages. He said it was obvious she was attracted to him. Weirich says they had sex multiple times in his cell and a prison office before their encounter in his room was filmed. The former drug dealer said it was the worst mistake of his life and has 'damaged everything'.

Serial burglar Linton Weirich, 38, was caught on camera with Linda de Sousa Abreu, 32, who wore her full uniform as they took part in sex acts in his cell in HMP Wandsworth front of a fellow inmate in June 2024 Linton Weirich who was filmed having sex with a disgraced prison guard in his cell said their romance began when she smuggled Nandos and Chinese takeaways in for him De Sousa Abreu was later handed a 15 month jail sentence after pleading guilty to misconduct in public office He did not want the tryst to be filmed because his partner was pregnant but claims de Sousa Abreu appeared unbothered about it or the prospect of losing her job.

He told The Sun: 'Any attention when you are in that situation is welcome and that's what Linda gave me. She used to bring in Nando's and Chinese meals for inmates. It was obvious she liked me but I think she also wanted someone to look out for her on the landing. She asked me to sort out an inmate who spat on her, so I did.

Weirich said corruption in jails is off the scale and when he was first imprisoned there were ex-Army officers or security guards. But now there is 'no discipline', he claims, because many guards are young girls aged 19 or 20. The prisoner was put in segregation for three days after the video of him having sex emerged.

He was transferred to Wormwood Scrubs in west London and later HMP Swaleside, Kent, where he claimed he was congratulated and called a 'legend' by prison staff, who shook his hand, and inmates. But he said it caused his family 'heartache and trauma' and he has tried not to think about the fling since in an attempt to move on with his life.

De Sousa Abreu denied smuggling Nandos into the prison for inmates and said she was 'incredibly embarrassed' about her actions which she said took place in a 'very understaffed' prison. She was released on licence after just five months because prison overcrowding means offenders can be freed after a third of their sentence if they show good behaviour.

The ex-convict, who claimed she has 'found faith in God' since the incident, also has an OnlyFans account where she shares explicit content. Her account reads: 'I am a happily married sexy latina who wants to share hot content with you. Experience my real life, real love, real sex and real orgasms!

A close friend of the former prison officer (pictured) previously told the Daily Mail the mother was having 'marriage problems' when she filmed the x-rated clip with the inmate. We believe in authenticity, all our content will be genuine and we'll never fake it because we want you to enjoy watching it as much as we'll enjoy making it!

Close friend Hayley claimed De Sousa Abreu had been going through a difficult time when the illegal act behind bars was carried out. Hayley, who only wanted to give her first name, claimed prisoners knew De Sousa Abreu's husband's name and about her OnlyFans. She claimed the alleged 'pressure' and 'coercion' had a knock-on effect on De Sousa Abreu's marriage around the time the scandalous footage was recorded.

In the video, which sparked a police investigation, Weirich's cellmate is smoking while recording on his phone. He can be heard saying: 'Guys we've made history, this is what I'm telling you.

' Grinning the prisoner filming adds: 'This is how we roll in Wandsworth





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Prison Guard Sex Act Corruption Linton Weirich Linda De Sousa Abreu HMP Wandsworth Misconduct In Public Office

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