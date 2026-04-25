Prison Officer Jailed for Inappropriate Relationship with Inmate

Livvy Edney, a former prison officer at HMP Channings Wood, has been sentenced to six months in prison for engaging in a sexually inappropriate relationship with an inmate, Paul Young, and attempting to conceal it through deceptive means.

A former prison officer , Livvy Edney, has been sentenced to six months in jail after engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, Paul Young, at HMP Channings Wood in Devon.

Edney, 44, began working at the prison in 2020 and developed a romantic connection with Young in November 2022 while serving as his supervisor. The relationship came to light when prison authorities grew suspicious and transferred Young to another facility in January 2023.

However, Edney actively circumvented security measures to maintain contact, utilizing two unregistered mobile phones and providing a false address linked to Young's relative. Evidence presented at Exeter Crown Court revealed recorded phone calls where Edney and Young professed their love for each other, with Young reciting sexually explicit poetry he had penned for her. They even discussed future plans, including a trip to Venice upon Young's release.

A search of Young's cell uncovered a Valentine's Day card containing a graphic message and a disturbing poem with explicit sexual content. Edney initially denied any relationship with Young and any knowledge of the phones during police interviews. The court also learned that Young had previously been involved with another prison officer, a fact that initially drew Edney's attention. Judge James Patrick emphasized the importance of maintaining professional boundaries within the prison system and highlighted Edney's awareness of this responsibility.

He noted that Young's transfer should have served as a clear warning, yet Edney resorted to deception to continue the illicit affair. The judge acknowledged that Edney eventually ended the contact, but pointed out that she did so while aware of the potential scrutiny from authorities. While the prosecution did not present evidence of a physical relationship, the court determined that the connection was undeniably sexual in nature.

Despite a plea for a suspended sentence based on Edney's recent remarriage, stable employment, and personal struggles with anxiety and depression stemming from a traumatic childhood and abusive marriage, Judge Patrick deemed immediate custody necessary. The defense argued that Edney possessed a degree of inexperience and vulnerability, contributing to her poor judgment.

Detective Sergeant Will Martel of the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit affirmed that such corruption within prisons would not be tolerated and emphasized the commitment to rooting out misconduct through collaboration with the Prison Service and wider policing partners. This case underscores the severe consequences of breaching trust and abusing positions of authority within the correctional system





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prison Officer Inmate Relationship HMP Channings Wood Jail Sentence Misconduct In Public Office Corruption

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police still hunting 10 twisted men who gang raped woman in Leeds homeCleveland Wyatt has been jailed for arranging the horrendous ordeal

Read more »

Man jailed for swinging wine bottle at woman's head in Leeds hotelLee Chadbourne from Doncaster is jailed for the 'cowardly and vicious' attack at a Leeds hotel.

Read more »

Warning issued after serial rapist 'travelled to Manchester'Adam Hall was jailed for life after he deliberately infected men with HIV

Read more »

Dorset repeat fraudster sentenced to 10 years in jailSimon John Turner took advantage of his victims and defrauded them of £190,000 has been jailed.

Read more »

Killer jailed after stabbing 19-year-old to death with 'Call of Duty-type' knife in BuryAbbas Hussain, now 20, was jailed for seven years for the manslaughter of Mohammed Isa Afzal

Read more »

Female prison officer who formed 'highly sexual' relationship with convicted rapist jailedA prison officer who formed a relationship with a convicted rapist has been jailed for six months.

Read more »