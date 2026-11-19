Nottingham Crown Court details how officer Leah Robinson smuggled cannabis into HMP Lowdham Grange for deported inmate Patryk Dziewiatkowski in a multi-person drug conspiracy.

Leah Robinson, a twenty-five-year-old prison officer, and Patryk Dziewiatkowski, a thirty-two-year-old convicted criminal, orchestrated a significant drug conspiracy inside HMP Lowdham Grange in Nottinghamshire. The plot, which began in early 2023, involved Robinson smuggling thousands of pounds worth of cannabis resin into the category-B prison while Dziewiatkowski directed the operation from outside.

Secret Messages and Drug Code Words

Prosecutors at Nottingham Crown Court revealed that Robinson and Dziewiatkowski initiated their illicit relationship after meeting at the prison facility. They utilized mobile phones belonging to Robinson's friends to exchange secret communications, which included expressions of strong sexual feelings and plans for drug distribution. The pair employed specific code words to disguise their illegal activities, referring to cannabis shipments as lemon drizzle, Mario, and milk.

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The relationship progressed rapidly, with the couple exchanging messages indicating they missed each other by April 2023. By May, they were openly discussing their romantic connection and establishing new channels for communication. Although they admitted to beginning their relationship while Dziewiatkowski was a serving prisoner, they clarified that full sexual contact did not occur during his incarceration.

Financial Incentives and Key Conspirators

The conspiracy relied on a network of accomplices, including Malgorzata Szubrych, the mother of Patryk Dziewiatkowski, who acted as a crucial intermediary. Szubrych, fifty-six, facilitated the exchange of messages and handled large sums of cash, receiving £41,190 in unexplained credits to her bank account and transferring £4,260 directly to Robinson. She also received flowers from Robinson as a gesture of gratitude for her role in connecting the couple.

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Other participants included serving inmates Jordan Jones and Oscar Ingram, who were involved in the distribution network. On the outside, Bilal Khan and Casileigh Jones acted as drug couriers, meeting Robinson in Nottingham car parks to hand over cannabis. Robinson would then package the drugs into latex gloves and smuggle them into the prison, where they were distributed to inmates at a significant markup.

Discovery of the Smuggling Operation

The operation was uncovered in August 2023 when a sniffer dog alerted staff to the possibility that Robinson was carrying drugs into the facility. Investigators discovered a latex glove containing approximately two kilograms of cannabis resin hidden in an intimate part of her body. Robinson further misled her colleagues by claiming a second glove was located in her car outside the prison.

Police seizures included a mobile phone containing evidence of an ongoing operation directed by Dziewiatkowski. Despite being released and deported to Poland in early July 2023, Dziewiatkowski continued to coordinate the drug supply, messaging Robinson about potential profits. He even attempted to return to the UK using a fake driving license, resulting in his detention at HMP Garth in Lancashire.