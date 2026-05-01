Prison Tutor Jailed for Intimate Relationship with Inmate

Kelly Duffey, a former prison tutor at HMP Erlestoke, has been sentenced to 12 months in jail for misconduct in a public office after engaging in an inappropriate relationship with inmate Ashley Goodridge. Goodridge also received an extended sentence for possessing a mobile phone used to communicate with Duffey.

A former prison tutor, Kelly Duffey, has been sentenced to 12 months in jail after admitting to a relationship with an inmate, Ashley Goodridge, at HMP Erlestoke in Wiltshire.

The case, heard at Winchester Crown Court, highlights a significant breach of trust and professional boundaries within the correctional system. Duffey, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of misconduct in a public office, acknowledging the inappropriate relationship that unfolded between July and September 2024. The judge characterized her actions as a 'foolish infatuation' while acknowledging the potential for far greater harm.

The details revealed during the court proceedings paint a picture of a deliberate and sustained transgression of professional conduct, raising serious questions about oversight and security protocols within the prison. The relationship between Duffey and Goodridge, who is serving a sentence for cannabis production, extended beyond emotional connection to include a 'sexual encounter'.

Goodridge, 38, also faced consequences for his involvement, receiving an additional 12-month extension to his current sentence after admitting to possessing and using a mobile phone to communicate with Duffey, including sending her a photograph. The investigation, led by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit, uncovered the illicit communication when police searched Goodridge’s cell and discovered the prohibited device.

The court heard that Goodridge was even solicited to compromise prison security by smuggling items into the facility, though he ultimately refrained from doing so. This revelation underscores the potential for such relationships to escalate into serious security breaches, jeopardizing the safety of both staff and other inmates. The judge specifically noted the risks Goodridge faced, including potential blackmail and coercion, despite his ultimate refusal to engage in further unlawful activity.

Duffey’s actions were described as a serious betrayal of the trust placed in her as an education tutor, a role crucial to prisoner rehabilitation. The sentencing reflects the gravity with which the courts view such misconduct. Andrew Eddy, representing the Crown Prosecution Service, emphasized that Duffey’s actions constituted a severe breach of trust and fell far short of the standards expected of prison personnel.

PC Mark Paterson, a counter-corruption investigator with the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit, further highlighted the compromised safety of staff and inmates resulting from Duffey’s prolonged neglect of her duties. A statement of regret was presented to the court from Duffey, acknowledging the wrongfulness of her actions. Interestingly, the court also learned that Goodridge had been actively pursuing rehabilitation during his incarceration, completing training as a roofer and obtaining qualifications in traffic management.

This detail adds a layer of complexity to the case, demonstrating that even individuals involved in misconduct can be engaged in positive change. The case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within the prison system and the importance of robust safeguards to prevent similar breaches of trust in the future. The incident also raises questions about the screening processes for prison staff and the effectiveness of monitoring inmate communications.

The broader context of prison security and rehabilitation is brought into sharp focus, emphasizing the need for continuous improvement in these areas





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Prison Inmate Tutor Jail Misconduct Relationship HMP Erlestoke Sentence Security Breach

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