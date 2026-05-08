Prisoner Jealous of 'Nonce Prisoners' Kills Paedophile Rock Star Ian Watkins

A prisoner who slashed paedophile rock star Ian Watkins's neck said he was jealous of 'nonce prisoners' because they were 'treated like royalty', a court heard on Thursday. Rico Gedel, 25, allegedly killed Watkins, 48, in a 20-second jail cell attack before quipping 'have a good night's sleep' as he lay dying.

A prisoner who slashed paedophile rock star Ian Watkins 's neck said he was jealous of ' nonce prisoners ' because they were 'treated like royalty ', a court heard on Thursday.

Rico Gedel, 25, allegedly killed Watkins, 48, in a 20-second jail cell attack before quipping 'have a good night's sleep' as he lay dying. The depraved former Lostprophets frontman was serving 35 years for a string of horrific child sex offences when he was ambushed at HMP Wakefield, one of Britain's toughest high-security prisons. Gedel also allegedly told a prison officer: 'If I've killed him, you could be talking to someone famous.

' After being arrested, he told police that 'God' had inflicted the injuries on Watkins, adding that he was jealous of 'nonce prisoners' because they were treated 'like royalty'. 'Notorious' Watkins - jailed in 2013 for child sexual activity and the attempted rape of a baby - had become a target for inmates who believed jail was 'too good' for him





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Prisoner Jealousy Nonce Prisoners Ian Watkins Lostprophets Paedophile Child Sex Offences HMP Wakefield West Yorkshire Catastrophic Blood Loss Voice Box Jugular Vein Prisoner Attack Paedophile Lostprophets Singer Ian Watkins Samuel Dodsworth Offence Death Penalty Stigma Imprisonment Punishment Child Sex Offenders Workmen Guards Emergency Treatment Prison Officer Police God Nonce Prisoners Like Royalty

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lostprophets' Ian Watkins murder-accused's chilling words to singerRico Gedel and Samuel Dodsworth are accused of murdering Ian Watkins

Read more »

Prisoner Accused of Murdering Paedophile Rock Star Ian Watkins in Jail Cell AttackA court heard how Rico Gedel, 25, allegedly slashed the neck of former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins in a 20-second knife attack at HMP Wakefield. Watkins, serving 35 years for child sex offenses, was targeted by inmates who believed prison was too lenient for his crimes. Gedel reportedly boasted about the killing, while another prisoner, Samuel Dodsworth, is accused of acting as a lookout.

Read more »

Lostprophets paedo Ian Watkins told 'have a good sleep' after 'attack', court toldRashid Gedel, 25, the man accused of killing Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins, taunted the former singer after the alleged attack, Leeds Crown Court has heard

Read more »

Ian Watkins murder accused boasted about being famousRashid Gedel is accused of murdering Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins at HMP Wakefield in October.

Read more »