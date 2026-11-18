New Ministry of Justice data reveals a sharp rise in private parking claims clogging UK courts. Motorists and motoring groups criticize the trend while operators defend strict enforcement.

New data released by the Ministry of Justice indicates a significant surge in small claims cases driven by private parking enforcement actions, raising concerns among motoring organizations about the misuse of the legal system. The figures reveal an 11 percent increase in overall claims between April and June compared to the same period in 2025, with parking-related recovery claims identified as the primary driver of this escalation.

Rising Court Caseload Driven by Parking Disputes

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Justice, there has been a twenty-one percent increase in the number of claims valued at five hundred pounds and below during the second quarter of 2025. This spike coincides with a record high in the total number of parking tickets issued, which the RAC reported reached 16.9 million in August, representing a seventeen percent year-on-year rise. The sheer volume of these minor infractions is contributing to a heavier burden on the judicial system, as private parking contractors increasingly utilize small claims courts to recover debts.

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Industry Criticism and Legal Process Concerns

Leaders in the motoring sector have strongly criticized this trend, arguing that the legal system is being weaponized for relatively minor financial disputes. A spokesman for the AA described the current enforcement claims as a disproportionate response to parking offences, characterizing them as a misuse of the legal process at a time when courts are already under immense pressure. The AA noted that with 33 million cars on the road, it is implausible that almost half of all drivers incorrectly use car parks, suggesting that many motorists simply pay fines to avoid aggressive correspondence and lengthy appeals.

Operational Impact on Drivers and Businesses

The financial and administrative burden on motorists extends beyond the initial fine, which can reach up to one hundred pounds. When disputes are escalated to court, additional costs are incurred, creating a cycle of debt that benefits private enforcement contractors. Martin Richardson from Richardson Hartley Law, a firm specializing in debt and fraud recovery, stated that courts are being swamped by parking companies pursuing these charges, many of which are never defended by the accused. This dynamic allows enforcement agencies to recover money efficiently while placing stress on the legal infrastructure.

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Regulatory Changes and Stakeholder Responses

In response to public outcry, the government introduced new restrictions on private parking operators last month, mandating a five-minute grace period for drivers looking for spaces and ten minutes to leave after a parking session ends. The regulations also stipulate that fines must be scrapped for honest mistakes, such as those caused by broken ticket machines or vehicle breakdowns. Despite these measures, motoring groups argue that the new Private Parking Code should go further by capping the maximum charge at fifty pounds to better reflect the nature of the offence.

Defense of Strict Enforcement Measures

Conversely, industry representatives maintain that strict enforcement is necessary to manage parking spaces effectively in an era of record vehicle numbers. Isaac Occhipinti of the British Parking Association emphasized that parking management is vital for keeping spaces available at hospitals, retail destinations, and workplaces. He noted that millions of motorists park successfully every day, and charges are generally issued only when on-site terms and conditions are not followed, framing the legal action as a necessary tool for maintaining order and availability.