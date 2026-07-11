Private school teacher who gave vulnerable pupil explicit books avoids teaching ban

Fiona Simpson, an A-level photography teacher at a £51,552-a-year SEN school, gave a vulnerable pupil books containing sex, nudity and drugs, but was not banned from teaching.

A private school teacher has defended giving a very vulnerable pupil books containing sex, nudity and pictures of drugs, a Teaching Regulation Agency panel has heard.

Fiona Simpson taught A-level photography at Burlington House School, a £51,552-a-year independent school for pupils with special educational needs in Fulham, west London. She argued that A-level students are not primary school children but young adults. Ms Simpson worked part-time at the school between November 2022 and March 2023. She said she did not believe in censoring the arts.

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Controversial Books Provided To Pupil

The books she provided to Pupil B were Diary by Corinne Day and Emotions and Relations. A witness spotted a sticky note with the child's first initial on one of the books. Inside the books were images of drug use, oral sex, a naked man with an erect penis, and a blood-splattered bedroom. Ms Simpson told the panel that pupils should definitely know about the history of photography and the key figures within it.

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The panel described her explanation as misguided. The panel said the use of the artists was not inherently inappropriate.

However, it said the concern is about the apparent disregard for the needs of a vulnerable pupil. It added there was no evidence to suggest there was any material supervision, support or contextualisation provided in the directed research to these highly graphic images. The panel said it ought to have been readily apparent to Ms Simpson that providing this material in such an unstructured fashion to a vulnerable pupil came with significant risk to their wellbeing.

Inappropriate Physical Contact Allegations

There was no suggestion that Ms Simpson gave any consideration to this risk or explored how it might be best to approach such sensitive imagery with other professional colleagues. Ms Simpson was also found to have tapped the pupil on the bottom with a book or magazine. CCTV footage showed her swinging the item towards the pupil as they walked ahead of her, the panel wrote.

She said the contact was unintentional and was a gesture encouraging the pupil to return to class. But the panel concluded the contact was inappropriate and entirely unwarranted. She also took an unwell pupil to a cafe during school hours, which the panel ruled was a safeguarding failure. Burlington House School dismissed Ms Simpson during her probationary period in March 2023 and referred her to the TRA that June.

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However, the school recommended that she should not be banned from teaching, saying her misconduct was at the lower possible end of the spectrum. The panel said there was no evidence Ms Simpson had developed insight into her behaviour and warned there was a risk it could be repeated. But it concluded that publishing its findings would alert any employers to the risks and allow schools to put appropriate supervision in place. Ms Simpson avoided a ban from the profession.