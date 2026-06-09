Pro-Palestine Protester Climbs Big Ben: Court Hears of 15-Hour Standoff and Major Disruption

Daniel Day denies causing a public nuisance after scaling the Elizabeth Tower, live-streaming the protest, and sparking a major emergency response that closed Westminster Bridge and disrupted central London for over half a day.

A pro- Palestine protester who climbed Big Ben barefoot and remained there for 15 hours has denied intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance , a court has heard.

Daniel Day, 30, from Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, scaled part of the 96-metre-high Elizabeth Tower, home to the Great Bell known as Big Ben, on March 8. He live-streamed the ascent, beginning at 7.24am, waving a Palestinian flag and refusing to descend until after midnight. During the climb, Day, wearing a black coat and baseball cap, cut his foot, leaving a trail of blood on the historic stone landmark.

Prosecution counsel David Matthew told Southwark Crown Court that Day's actions caused a serious disruption, triggering a major police, fire, and ambulance response. This led to the closure of Westminster Bridge and brought central London traffic to a standstill. The prosecutor argued that Day succeeded in blocking a major part of the city's road network. CCTV footage shown to the jury captured Day using his hands to climb the structure while clutching a Palestinian flag.

Videos from his Instagram account, played in court, recorded him shouting slogans including free Palestine, from the river to the sea, and Israel is a terrorist state from the side of the tower. In one video, Day stated, We're being violently attacked by police for peaceful protest. That's why I'm taking action at the so-called hub of democracy today. He also told onlookers below, Listen, no police are to come anywhere near me.

If you come too close, I'm going higher. I'm here peacefully, I'm here to harm nobody. In another clip, he remarked, I'm safe as houses up here. I'm on this ledge thing that I've accidentally covered in blood from a tiny little cut on my foot.

It was easier to climb barefoot than in my trainers, so I kicked them off halfway. The prosecutor outlined how shops in the area ceased trading, public transport was rerouted, and tours of the Palace of Westminster were halted. He noted that Day could observe the chaos he had created, yet refused to come down, launched verbal attacks on the police, and appeared pleased with his actions, sending messages and footage via Instagram.

Upon arriving at the Houses of Parliament, Day scaled the railings and climbed efficiently up the north side of the tower before waving his flag. He then spent nearly an hour attempting to move around the corner to the west side facing Parliament Square, eventually finding a narrow ledge on the clock tower where he settled for 15 hours. The court heard that when Day reached the tower he removed his shoes.

A minor foot injury bled onto the stone, creating a bloodied area on the ledge. Police were placed in a difficult position, recognising the need to retrieve him without causing him injury. The prosecutor emphasized that any fall from that height could have been fatal for Day or for emergency personnel attempting a rescue, meaning authorities effectively had to wait for his voluntary descent.

Meanwhile, supporters gathered on Bridge Street, waving Palestinian flags and shouting We love you. Some individuals obstructed fire engines attempting to reach the scene.

Consequently, police shut down Bridge Street, closed Westminster Bridge to vehicles and pedestrians, blocked access along the Embankment, and at times sealed parts of Parliament Square. Day finally agreed to descend just after midnight, approximately 12 hours after a fire service cherry picker had arrived on site. He was arrested immediately upon reaching the ground. The trial is ongoing





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