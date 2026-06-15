Pro-Palestine supporters clash with rival protesters at London synagogue

Thousands of protesters gathered outside a North London synagogue to demonstrate for and against an Israel property auction, resulting in 14 arrests by the Metropolitan Police.

Pro-Palestine supporters clashed with rival protesters outside an Israel property auction held at a North London synagogue, as the Metropolitan Police arrested 14 people. Thousands attended the demonstration at the Edgware United Synagogue on June 14 protesting for and against the selling of land in Israel .

Footage shared on social media showed pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protesters clashing as the mood quickly turned sour and officers began detaining demonstrators. One group of pro-Palestine protesters held a large sign in the predominantly Jewish area, which read 'stop Israel's illegal sale of stolen Palestinian land'. The Metropolitan Police tried to keep the rival groups apart, who were waving Israel and Palestine flags, but arrests were made for a 'range of offences including public order matters.

' Protesters had gathered after the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and other groups claimed the event was 'openly advertising the sale of land' in an 'illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank'. The event's organisers denied this, insisting they were not marketing property over the Green Line - the 1949 demarcation line separating Israel from the West Bank.

In a statement, the Board of Deputies of British Jews said it was 'deeply disturbed' by the 'wholly unjustified' protest, and that MPs had 'inflamed tensions through partial and misleading commentary' by failing to acknowledge the organisers' denials.

Pro-Palestine supporters clashed with rival protesters at a London synagogue on June 14 as the Metropolitan Police arrested 14 Two Metropolitan Police officers escort a man during the demonstration outside Edgeware United Synagogue A police officer pushes a protester away as an individual dressed in all-black is escorted away A group of pro-Palestine protesters held a sign that read: 'Stop Israel's Illegal sale of stolen Palestinian land Of the 14 arrests, five were for violent disorder, one was for assault on an emergency worker and another for common assault. An individual was also held on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Six people were arrested under Public Order Act offences, four of them on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated offences. All those detained during the demonstration were taken into custody, the Police said. The invite-only Great Israeli Real Estate Event was held for those interested in moving to Israel. Attendees had to go through security, including metal detectors, to enter the synagogue.

Adrian Cohen, acting president of the Board of Deputies, said protesting at the synagogue 'based on false pretences seems to be little more than an excuse to harass and intimidate members of the Jewish community'. He pointed to new measures under the Crime and Policing Act, due to take effect at the end of the month, which he said would give police new powers to impose conditions on protests near places of worship.

Jeanine Hourani, of the Palestinian Youth Movement, said: 'Over the last week, we have mobilised every segment of British society to get this criminal event cancelled. Officers surround a protester who is kneeling on the floor at the protest for and against an auction event for land in Israel A protester is detained on the floor by police officers after the mood at the demonstration turned sour She said more than 100 parliamentarians, grassroots organisations and the mayor of London called for the event to be cancelled, adding 'and yet, it is still going ahead and that's why we are protesting today.

' Metropolitan Police commander Adam Slonecki said: 'We have liaised with the venue and the Community Security Trust and have deployed officers to prevent serious disruption and to deal with any offences, using the full range of powers available to us including imposing conditions under the Public Order Act. 'We are mindful that Jewish communities are experiencing heightened fear and concern following two-and-a-half years of sustained protest and, in recent months, a series of arsons and other attacks.

'There is a distinction between protesting in central London and protesting in the heart of communities where the potential to cause serious disruption and intimidation is greater and our policing plan reflects that.





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