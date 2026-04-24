Pro-Palestinian Protesters Breach Drone Factory, Arrests Made

Members of People Against Genocide scaled the roof of an Israel-owned drone factory in Leicester, causing significant damage and leading to two arrests. The group targeted UAV Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, protesting the UK-Israel arms trade and expressing solidarity with Palestine. Police are continuing negotiations with remaining protesters.

A significant protest unfolded at a drone factory owned by Israel -based Elbit Systems in Braunstone, Leicester , early Friday morning. Members of a direct action group called People Against Genocide scaled the roof of UAV Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems , armed with electric saws.

Their intent was to breach the building's security and disrupt operations. Police responded to reports of a van driving through a gate and activists causing damage, resulting in the arrest of two individuals – one suspected of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and another for causing criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker. Both remain in custody as negotiations continue with four protesters still positioned on the roof.

The group’s actions involved cutting through metal sheeting on the roof, spray-painting slogans such as ‘Intifada Revolution’ and ‘Shut Elbit down’, and displaying a Palestinian flag alongside a poster advocating for a ‘Free Palestine’. Disturbingly, a red upside-down triangle, a symbol frequently used in Hamas propaganda to identify Israeli military targets, was also prominently displayed. The protesters connected their demonstration to the 110th anniversary of the Easter Rising, a pivotal moment in Irish history where nationalists revolted against British rule.

One activist explicitly stated their aim was to ‘shut Elbit down’, framing the protest as a continuation of resistance against perceived oppression. Another activist expressed outrage at the UK government’s perceived complicity in what they described as a ‘genocide’ committed by Israel against Palestinians, accusing the government of failing to uphold international law. The group escalated their actions by abseiling into the factory, vandalizing equipment, and spraying internal pipework with red paint.

This demonstrates a clear intent to cause substantial disruption and financial damage. The group has a history of targeting Elbit Systems and companies associated with the UK-Israel arms trade, viewing them as complicit in the conflict. Their actions are not isolated incidents, but part of a sustained campaign of direct action. This incident follows a similar act of vandalism carried out by People Against Genocide just two days prior, targeting the offices of logistics company DSV in Birmingham.

The group alleges that DSV is used to transport weapons for Elbit Systems, further solidifying their focus on disrupting the supply chain. Previous actions by the group and related organizations, such as Palestine Action (which was later proscribed), include blocking entrances to Elbit facilities and conducting break-ins. The police have affirmed their commitment to facilitating peaceful protest while simultaneously taking firm action against criminal damage and threats to property.

They are actively seeking information from the public regarding the incident, urging anyone with relevant details to come forward. The escalating nature of these protests raises concerns about potential for further disruption and the safety of individuals involved, as well as the broader implications for the UK-Israel arms trade and the ongoing debate surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The use of symbols associated with Hamas also adds a layer of complexity and concern to the situation





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Palestine Israel Protest Elbit Systems Drone Factory Leicester Criminal Damage People Against Genocide

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anthropic Briefly Removes Claude Code from Pro Plan, Calls it a TestAnthropic temporarily removed Claude Code from its Pro subscription plan for a small percentage of new users, causing confusion. The company clarified it was a test and existing subscribers are unaffected, citing evolving usage patterns and the introduction of the Max plan.

Read more »

BBC Morning Live's Marc Cananur's urgent advice after dad's diagnosisThe Hunted star says you need to 'create protective systems'

Read more »

BBC Morning Live's Marc Cananur says 'take action' after dad's diagnosisThe Hunted star says you need to ' create protective systems'

Read more »

American farms have a new steward for their safety net, disaster programs... Palantir: Wins $300M deal over Salesforce, IBM because of 'integration with existing USDA systems,' among other things

Read more »

Rented IoT Infrastructure Prioritizes Convenience Over Security, Leaving Systems Vulnerable to AttacksSecurity researcher Hetian Shi reveals critical vulnerabilities in rented IoT devices like EV chargers and shared e-bikes, demonstrating how easily they can be exploited for denial-of-service attacks and unauthorized usage. Developers are prioritizing user convenience over security, creating a dangerous situation for urban infrastructure.

Read more »

Slovenian Broadcaster To Celebrate Palestinian Filmmakers In Place Of Airing EurovisionDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »