Producers Blast BBC Over Gaza Documentary Submisssion

Producers of a BAFTA-winning Gaza documentary accuse the BBC of refusing to air the series, saying the corporation had failed to commit to impartial reporting. The documentary examines allegations of targeting and abuse of doctors and healthcare workers in Gaza.

The producers of a BAFTA-winning Gaza documentary have blasted the BBC, accusing the corporation of 'refusing' to show the series. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack , directed by Karim Shah and produced by Basement Films, had been commissioned by the Beeb but was shelved following 'impartiality' concerns.

The 65-minute documentary, billed as 'a forensic investigation into Israeli military attacks on hospitals in Gaza', was later shown on Channel 4 in July last year. However, the producers claim the BBC 'refused' to air the programme after paying for the investigation, adding that they 'refused to be silenced or censored'





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Gaza Documentary BAFTA Winners BBC Refusal Channel 4 Broadcasting Israeli Military Attacks Doctors Under Attack Impartiality Concerns Human Rights Groups Torture Camps Current Affairs Forensic Investigation Targeting And Abuse Palestinian Doctors Q&A With BBC Allegations Of Targeting Documentary Screening Response To Controversy Attack On Hospitals Unveiled By The Producers

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