Production of How To Train Your Dragon 2 Shaken by Serious On-Set Injury

A special effects technician sustained a severe hand injury in an accident at Sky Studios Elstree during the production of the How To Train Your Dragon sequel.

A grave production setback has hit the set of the highly anticipated film How To Train Your Dragon 2, currently filming in the United Kingdom. According to industry reports, a crew member serving as a special effects technician sustained a severe injury during a workshop accident at Sky Studios Elstree . The individual reportedly suffered the traumatic loss of multiple fingers in an incident involving a saw. Despite the immediate intervention of medical professionals who attempted to reattach the digits, reports indicate that the surgery was ultimately unsuccessful.

Universal Pictures, the studio overseeing the project, has maintained a silence regarding the specifics of the incident, and the exact circumstances leading to this unfortunate event remain under official investigation. This tragedy casts a somber shadow over the ongoing production, which has been proceeding under the guidance of director Dean DeBlois.

This production represents the latest chapter in a globally recognized franchise that has evolved significantly over the years. The project functions as both a continuation of the 2025 live-action reboot and a live-action reimagining of the beloved 2014 animated sequel. The original trilogy, launched in 2010, solidified its place in cinema history by accumulating massive box office returns, with the three animated installments grossing over 1.6 billion dollars collectively.

The recent shift into live-action territory has proven to be a financially successful venture as well, with the first installment of the new series grossing over 600 million dollars. The enduring popularity of the franchise is bolstered by the return of key creative figures and high-profile cast members such as Gerard Butler, who reprises his role as Stoick the Vast, and Cate Blanchett, who returns to portray Valka.

Looking ahead, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 11, 2027, following a promotional announcement at CinemaCon. The cast also features Mason Thames, who stars as Hiccup, the central character navigating the complex peace process between his Viking community and the dragons they long considered enemies. Joining the production are notable performers such as Nico Parker, Nick Frost, and Phil Dunster.

As filming continues at the Borehamwood site, the studio is expected to prioritize safety protocols to prevent future incidents. While the production team grapples with the aftermath of this workplace accident, fans of the franchise remain focused on the upcoming release, which aims to translate the magical animated world into a compelling live-action spectacle for a new generation of cinema-goers who have followed this epic journey for over a decade.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

How To Train Your Dragon Film Production Sky Studios Elstree Dean Deblois Entertainment News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Train wi-fi upgrades will 'transform' Cornwall businessesThe government will pump £12m into rail wi-fi in the south west and west of England and Wales.

Read more »

Stolen dog Zak 'stolen and dumped on railway' before being hit by train in South WalesA police investigation is underway

Read more »

Dog ‘snatched from owner and dumped on tracks was hit by train'A Justice4Zak campaign has been started by family and friends

Read more »

Tube driver suspended for saying Jews ‘not safe’ on my Bakerloo line trainA Tube driver is being investigated after saying Jewish people would not be safe on a train he is driving.

Read more »

Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Is Back With Spring's Best It BagsRixo x Dragon Diffusion's much-loved It bags were everywhere last spring, and they're back in new shades that are selling fast. Shop them on Grazia.

Read more »

Leeds Dragon Boat Race returns after cancellation as donations near £850,000The Dragon Boat Race is returning to Leeds on Sunday after last year's cancellation

Read more »