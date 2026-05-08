Professional Cleaner Reveals Unlikely Limescale Removal Hack Using a Copper Coin

A professional cleaner has gone viral for sharing a simple yet effective method to remove limescale using a copper coin, offering a sustainable alternative to harsh chemicals.

A professional cleaner has shared a surprising yet effective method for removing stubborn limescale from bathroom fixtures, and it doesn’t involve traditional acidic cleaners like lemon juice or vinegar.

Limescale, a chalky, off-white deposit of calcium carbonate, is a common issue in hard water areas, often appearing on taps, showerheads, pipes, and kettles. Not only does it mar the appearance of household fixtures, but it also reduces water flow and appliance efficiency, leading to higher energy costs. While acidic solutions are typically used to dissolve these mineral deposits, one cleaner has discovered an unexpected alternative—a copper coin, such as a one or two pence piece.

Helen, known as Helen the Housekeeper on TikTok, demonstrated the hack in a viral video, showing how a simple coin can scrape away limescale without damaging the underlying metal. In the clip, she zoomed in on a heavily limescale-encrusted tap, then used the coin to chip away at the buildup, revealing a spotless surface underneath. She explained that copper is a soft metal, making it ideal for this task, and emphasized the environmental benefit of avoiding harsh chemicals.

The post sparked a wave of reactions, with many users praising the hack. Some joked about trying it with chocolate coins, while others shared their success stories, claiming the method restored their taps to a brand-new condition. Helen, who has been using this technique since 2019, encouraged others to adopt it, highlighting its simplicity and effectiveness. The hack has gained traction as a sustainable and cost-effective solution for a common household problem





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Limescale Removal Cleaning Hacks Sustainable Cleaning Copper Coin Trick Hard Water Stains

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