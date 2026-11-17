Algerian national Mohamed Sellaoui, labeled a professional thief, returned to crime months after early release. He faces new charges for thefts at Paddington and in the City, with sentencing scheduled for December.

Algeria n national Mohamed Sellaoui, a 19-year-old asylum seeker described by judges as a professional thief, has resumed his criminal activities just seven months after being released from prison. Sellaoui had been serving a 21-month sentence for a high-value theft but was freed early after authorities determined he faced imminent deportation. Upon his release, he continued to target valuables across London, most recently stealing £7,550 worth of items from a holidaymaker at Paddington train station on September 17.

Sellaoui's Theft History and Early Release

Mohamed Sellaoui was originally jailed in February 2024 after stealing a £37,000 Patek Philippe watch from Jiangfeng Ni in Mayfair. During his initial sentencing at Southworn Crown Court in April 2024, Judge Gregory Perrins explicitly labeled Sellaoui a professional thief based on his methodical stalking and violent tactics. However, in April 2025, Sellaoui was warned that he was liable for deportation due to his asylum status. This administrative directive led to his early release from prison, allowing him to return to the streets with no supervision for several months before his next offense.

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Paddington Station Theft and Court Appearance

Sellaoui appeared in the dock at Inner London Crown Court to face charges related to the theft at Paddington station. He admitted to stealing £7,550 worth of valuables, as well as possessing cocaine and breaching the conditions of his early release license. Recorder Samantha Presland presided over the hearing and noted the gravity of the situation, stating that Sellaoui could face a sentence of over a year for these new offenses. Such a sentence would significantly impact his asylum claim, a point she emphasized as crucial for his legal representation.

Detailed Account of the Mayfair Watch Heist

The nature of Sellaoui's criminality was highlighted by the testimony of Jiangfeng Ni, a chemistry professor at Soochow University, regarding the initial Patek Philippe theft. Mr. Ni described being attacked by two men as he left Langan's Brasserie in Mayfair. One assailant tried to remove the watch from his wrist while the other prevented him from leaving. When the first thief fell and dropped the watch, his accomplice punched Ni to facilitate their escape. The incident left Mr. Ni with lasting trauma, causing him to feel nervous whenever anyone approaches him in public.

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Recent CCTV Evidence and Market Attempt

Before the Paddington offense, Sellaoui was captured on CCTV in March 2025 stealing a backpack containing £1,500 of valuables from a City worker at the Albion Pub on New Bridge Street. The footage showed him standing among customers before swiftly snatching the bag and exiting. Just 40 minutes later, he was seen at Fonthill Market in Finsbury Market attempting to purchase a banana and a drink using one of the stolen bank cards. The transaction was declined because the card had already been cancelled by the victim. This sequence of events demonstrates his continued disregard for legal boundaries despite his known status.

Sentencing Scheduled for December 3

Judge Presland adjourned sentencing until December 3 because Sellaoui was not represented by counsel during the initial hearing. The court indicated that the upcoming sentence will be substantial, potentially exceeding one year in length. This duration is significant not only for the punishment but also for its implications on Sellaoui's ongoing asylum application. As he awaits the final judgment, the case underscores the challenges of managing repeat offenders who exploit early release mechanisms tied to deportation proceedings.