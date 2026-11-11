Professor Ackland Simulation Errors Challenge Crawford Murder Trial

Brisbane Supreme Court jury hears that computer simulations used in the Robert John Crawford murder trial contained significant errors regarding lawnmower mechanics and victim positioning.

Robert John Crawford faces murder charges at the Brisbane Supreme Court after prosecutors allege he killed his wife, Frances Crawford, and concealed her body using a ride-on lawnmower. The jury was told on Wednesday that key evidence supporting the prosecution's theory relies on computer simulations that contain notable technical errors. Biomechanics professor David Ackland testified that these flawed digital recreations make it very unlikely the lawnmower ended up directly on top of Ms Crawford as police claim.

Simulation Flaws Undermine Prosecution Theory

The core of the prosecution's case rests on the idea that Ms Crawford died from crushing injuries while being moved by the machine away from automated lawn sprinklers. Professor Ackland stated that the simulations were unable to accurately recreate how Ms Crawford came to rest 1.8 metres from the edge of the retaining wall if the mower was reversing at the alleged time. He emphasized that it seems very unlikely for the heavy machinery to end up positioned directly over her body based on the virtual crash data provided to the court.

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During cross-examination by defence barrister Saul Holt KC, Professor Ackland admitted that the simulation understated Ms Crawford's height by three centimetres because the value was rounded down by his post-doctoral researcher. The professor acknowledged that a student wrote the entire code for the virtual crash simulation rather than him doing so line by line. He relied on the student who was described as probably the best in Australia with the specific software used for these biomechanical analyses.

Technical Discrepancies in Digital Recreations

Further discrepancies emerged regarding the physical parameters used in the digital model. Professor Ackland agreed that the simulation's wall had a slope of 55 degrees instead of the 60 degrees specified in his report to police. He suggested this might have been left in from a draft but claimed it did not influence the result whatsoever. He stated that he did not consider the angle difference significant despite the clear contradiction between his written report and the digital test environment.

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The only virtual scenario where Ms Crawford's 65kg, 173.5cm-tall body landed 1.8m from the wall involved driving off the edge at the maximum forward speed of 2.4m/s. This scenario required no contact between her head and a rock during the fall, which Professor Ackland described as almost like being thrown off at that velocity. Police testing had previously found the lawnmower's maximum reverse speed on concrete was 1.09 metres per second, a figure the professor noted was slower than the average person walking speed of 1.3m/s.

Defence Challenges Expert Credentials and Methodology

Defence counsel Saul Holt KC challenged the scope of Professor Ackland's expertise, noting that his doctorate focused on the human shoulder rather than simulating a body falling from height. The professor also conceded that there was no lawnmower, rocks, or natural deviations in the wall's slope included in his initial simulations. These omissions suggest that the digital models may not have fully replicated the complex physical conditions present at the couple's property west of Brisbane.

Ms Crawford's body was found by paramedics at the bottom of a retaining wall near an overturned ride-on lawnmower after her husband called triple zero at 3.38am on July 30, 2024. Crawford has pleaded not guilty to murder, claiming he was in bed when his wife died from crushing injuries or traumatic asphyxia. He maintains she was caught under the steering wheel while moving the machine, a narrative that stands in direct opposition to the prosecution's account of intentional concealment.