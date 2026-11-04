Professor Dapo Akande Elected to International Court of Justice

Professor Dapo Akande becomes the first UK judge at the ICJ in nearly a decade, marking a significant appointment for British international law representation.

Professor Dapo Akande has been elected as a judge at the International Court of Justice, becoming the first United Kingdom representative on the UN body in almost ten years. The appointment follows a key election process that was championed by Andy Burnham, who currently serves as the UK's justice secretary. This selection marks a pivotal moment for British legal representation on the global stage after a long gap in holding this specific judicial position.

Akande Challenged UK Sovereignty Over Chagos

Professor Dapo Akande is a British-Nigerian legal scholar and professor of public international law at All Souls College, Oxford. His appointment has drawn attention due to his previous work supporting Mauritius in its efforts to take control of the Chagos Islands from the United Kingdom. In 2018, he represented Zambia in a case concerning the islands, formally known as the British Indian Ocean Territory, arguing that the matter involved international law obligations regarding decolonisation. During the hearing in The Hague, he rejected the argument made by Britain that the future of the islands fell outside the court's jurisdiction.

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Burnham Praises Legal Rigour and Integrity

Andy Burnham stated that the election of Professor Dapo Akande signals to international partners that the UK is ready to play a part in ensuring global stability and upholding the rule of law. He emphasized that the new judge will bring integrity, legal rigour, and independent expertise to the International Court of Justice. Burnham expressed personal pride in seeing a legal expert representing the UK, noting that the campaign to appoint him began under the premiership of Sir Keir Starmer. The Justice Secretary also highlighted that many countries nominated Akande, reflecting the respect he commands across the international legal community.

Academic Career and Previous Legal Advice

Professor Dapo Akande qualified as a lawyer in Nigeria and possesses three decades of experience as both an academic and a legal practitioner. Beyond his work on the Chagos Archipelago, he provided legal advice to then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in 2018. At that time, Akande advised that UK air strikes against the Assad regime in Syria were contrary to international law. His nomination was supported by Alex Norris, who told the UN last week that Akande brings independence, judgement, and breadth of perspective that the Court requires for its vital work.

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Long Tenure and Commitment to Impartiality

The newly elected judge will sit among the fifteen judges of the International Court of Justice for a term of at least nine years. Upon receiving the news, Professor Dapo Akande expressed deep honour at being elected and gratitude to all states that placed their faith in him. He pledged to serve with independence and to decide cases based on a faithful and impartial application of the law. He looked forward to contributing to the Court's mission of helping resolve disputes by peaceful means alongside his colleagues.

Role in Resolving Global Legal Disputes

The International Court of Justice serves as the primary means for the United Nations to resolve legal disputes between different countries. Akande's election ensures that the UK maintains a voice in these critical proceedings after a period without a dedicated national judge. His background in public international law and his extensive academic record position him to handle complex cross-border legal challenges. The appointment reinforces the UK's commitment to multilateral institutions and the structured resolution of international conflicts through established legal frameworks.