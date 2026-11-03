Professor Doug Stokes Critiques Green Party Reparations Claims

Professor Doug Stokes argues that calls for UK slavery reparations are morally hypocritical, noting African nations still practice slavery while demanding billions from Britain.

Professor Doug Stokes has launched a scathing critique of the Green Party's stance on slavery reparations, targeting Princess Antoinette Fernandez for what he describes as profound hypocrisy. Stokes argues that Fernandez, who serves as the Green Party's spokesman on this issue, represents a deeply contradictory figure in the debate over historical accountability and financial compensation.

Fernandez is the daughter of Her Royal Highness Abiola Dosunmu, the queen mother of Lagos in West Africa. Through her lineage, she is descended from the Obas or kings of Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria. Stokes points out that these historical figures built their vast wealth on the proceeds of slavery, a fact that stands in stark contrast to Fernandez's public campaigning.

Also read Phil Taylor Praises Fallon Sherrock's £501,000 Win and Critiques Luke Littler's Performance

Historical Hypocrisy of Green Spokesperson

The professor highlights the irony of a descendant of African slavers leading the charge for British apologies. Fernandez campaigns for Britain to make a formal apology for its involvement in the transatlantic slave trade and to pay compensation. Stokes characterizes this position as an example of sickening opportunism, suggesting that her royal heritage directly undermines her moral authority on the subject.

This criticism extends beyond individual figures to encompass broader political figures who appear willing to engage with these demands. Stokes notes that Andy Burnham has described Britain as a country that participated in the trade in human lives. Burnham has expressed openness to calls for a formal apology, a stance Stokes views as problematic given the historical complexities involved.

Exorbitant Financial Demands Lack Economic Basis

The financial figures associated with these reparations demands are described by Stokes as being beyond the realms of fantasy. A report compiled for the University of the West Indies by the Brattle Group, a US consultancy, estimated the cost at £19.7 trillion. This sum is equivalent to 14 times the total Government budget or six years of GDP.

Advertisement

To put this figure into perspective, it represents more than £280,000 for every person in the country. Stokes dismisses these demands as ludicrous and mendacious, arguing that they do not reflect a realistic assessment of historical economic contributions. He contends that such figures are often used to shock rather than to inform genuine policy debate.

Modern Slavery in Commonwealth Nations

Stokes draws attention to the prevalence of modern slavery in nations that are demanding reparations from Britain. Nigeria, along with India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, accounts for about a third of the world's 50 million enslaved people today. The Global Estimates of Modern Slavery report indicates that this figure includes 28 million in forced labour and 22 million women in forced marriages.

These countries signed a declaration this year describing slavery as the worst sin imaginable. Yet, Stokes argues, they are simultaneously perpetuating the misery of slavery for far more people than were transported to the Americas. The Brattle Report estimates that approximately 9.3 million people were transported during the transatlantic slave trade.

The professor suggests that apologizing to countries that still practise slavery would be morally obscene. He implies that the focus on historical grievances ignores current realities where millions remain in bondage. This disparity, he argues, undermines the moral high ground claimed by reparations campaigners.

Economic Impact of Slavery on British Wealth

Stokes challenges the narrative that Britain's prosperity was built on the back of slavery. He notes that while a comparatively small number of British businessmen, such as the Bristol merchant Edward Colston, did profit hugely, the nation as a whole did not. Colston's statue ended up in the harbour in 2020, symbolizing this localized wealth.

Advertisement

Analysis shows that the country experienced at most about a decade's-worth of extra growth in terms of income per head. This benefit was largely confined to regions such as Manchester, thanks to its cotton mills. Stokes argues this is far cry from being the foundation of Britain's wealth, which he attributes to the innovation and industry of the whole population over centuries.

Economic historians like Joel Mokyr have remarked that without slavery, Britain would have had to drink bitter tea, but it still would have had an Industrial Revolution. Other economists point out that if the slave trade were the basis for Western wealth, Portugal ought to be the richest country in Europe. Its ships transported nearly two-thirds more Africans than British vessels.

Context of African Slavery and British Abolition

The article also addresses the context of slavery in Africa prior to and during the transatlantic trade. Stokes notes that the Africa the slaves were leaving was no Garden of Eden. The continent was characterized by tribal warfare and genocide, as well as endemic slavery. African states such as Dahomey and Sokoto thrived on the trade.

Additionally, the Ottoman Empire ran one of the world's longest-running slaveholding operations into the 20th century. Stokes argues that Britain differed from these entities in a crucial way regarding the ending of slavery. Ending slavery cost Britain far more than it profited from the trade, a point he uses to counter claims of collective guilt.

King Charles is currently on an official tour of the Caribbean, where he has been seen greeting the guards of honour in Nassau, The Bahamas. This visit occurs amidst ongoing debates about historical justice and the role of the monarchy in addressing past wrongs. Stokes views the reparations movement as an attempt at blackmail rather than a sincere effort at reconciliation.

The Green Party's focus on reparations, led by figures like Fernandez, continues to generate controversy. Critics like Stokes argue that the movement relies on exaggerated economic claims and ignores contemporary issues of human rights. The debate highlights the complex interplay between historical memory, economic reality, and political rhetoric in modern Britain.