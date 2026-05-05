Professor Green Opens Up About Grief, Health Struggles, and Reconciliation with Ex-Wife Millie Mackintosh

Professor Green shares emotional insights on his grieving process after his split from Karima McAdamson, his battle with rare health conditions, and his reconciliation with ex-wife Millie Mackintosh.

Professor Green , the 42-year-old British rapper and singer, opened up about his emotional struggles during an appearance on Celebs Go Dating . The artist, whose real name is Stephen Paul Manderson, revealed that he is still grieving the end of his relationship with fiancé Karima McAdamson, with whom he shares a five-year-old son, Slimane.

The couple split in 2024 after getting engaged in 2021, just seven months after the birth of their child. During the show, Professor Green admitted that he might not be ready to date again, expressing feelings of guilt and confusion, particularly regarding the impact on their son. He shared, 'Hands up, I'm being completely honest. I don't know if I'm even ready to date.

There's going to be feelings of guilt around all of this. I am still grieving the loss of my relationship and not just for me. For our family and for our son. For those feelings of confusion that are impacting him, which feel a hell of a lot.

' The emotional confession came as he discussed his journey toward finding love again, highlighting the challenges of moving on while still processing the end of a significant relationship. The rapper has been open about his personal struggles, including his health issues.

He recently revealed that he is battling a benign tumour behind his eye and three on his spine, in addition to being diagnosed with Schwannomatosis, a rare condition that causes multiple benign tumours and can lead to chronic pain and neurological problems. He shared his frustration on Instagram, posting a photo of himself with the caption, 'If only genes came on hangers and you could choose your perfect fit.

' He detailed his health conditions, which include ADHD, Autism, Pyloric Stenosis, and Factor IX deficiency, explaining that the combination of his parents' genes had led to these challenges. Despite the physical and emotional toll, Professor Green expressed acceptance of his situation, stating, 'I’ve come to a place of acceptance - this is how I’ll experience life, there’s no way around it, and that’s okay.

What isn’t okay is descending into cyclical thought, nor is catastrophising or dreaming of some other reality - both are avoidance and neither conducive to being present.

' In addition to his health struggles, Professor Green has also shared insights into his relationship with his ex-wife, Millie Mackintosh. The former couple, who ended their three-year marriage in 2016, have recently reconciled after nine years of silence. They bonded over their shared ADHD diagnosis and reconnected when Millie released her book, 'Bad Drunk,' about her journey to sobriety.

Professor Green recalled their exchange, saying, 'We spoke when she was releasing a book about her being sober and we spoke around that because I was mentioned in the book and she just wanted me to know that it was coming out and it was a really respectful thing to do. It was very cordial, it was over email. We laughed a little bit going, 'You're ADHD… me too.

' The rapper's candid discussions about his personal life and health struggles have resonated with fans, who have praised his honesty and vulnerability. As he continues to navigate the complexities of his relationships and health, Professor Green remains a relatable figure in the public eye, using his platform to raise awareness about mental health and rare medical conditions





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