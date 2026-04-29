Professor Green Reveals Respectful Exchange with Ex-Wife Millie Mackintosh After ADHD Diagnosis

Rapper Professor Green shares details of a cordial email exchange with ex-wife Millie Mackintosh following her book release and their shared ADHD diagnoses, marking a turning point in their relationship after years of silence.

Professor Green has recently revealed details about a respectful exchange he had with his former wife, Millie Mackintosh , following their divorce. The reconnection occurred after Millie released her book, ' Bad Drunk ,' detailing her journey to sobriety, and Professor Green was mentioned within its pages.

Millie proactively informed him about the book's release, demonstrating a considerate approach to their past relationship. This communication, conducted via email, sparked a lighthearted moment when they both realized they had received diagnoses of ADHD later in life. The couple, married for three years before separating in 2016, had previously experienced nine years of silence before re-establishing contact. This renewed connection stemmed from a shared understanding of their neurodivergence and a mutual acknowledgment of their roles in the relationship's challenges.

Professor Green, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, discussed this exchange during a podcast interview with Jamie Laing, a close friend of Millie's. He described a 'trauma bond' formed through their shared, previously undiagnosed ADHD, suggesting this played a role in their initial attraction and subsequent marriage. He reflected on the pressures they faced and how, without them, they might never have wed.

He admitted to seeking advice from friends before the wedding, questioning his feelings and ultimately acknowledging his own contribution to the relationship's failure. He emphasized that their marriage wasn't based on wrong intentions but acknowledged the impact of trauma bonding. Both individuals are now moving forward with their lives; Millie recently separated from her second husband, Hugo Taylor, with whom she shares two daughters, while Professor Green is in a relationship with Karima Adebibe and has a son.

Following Professor Green's public discussion of their reconnection, Millie Mackintosh shared a cryptic message on Instagram, posting a quote about the importance of choosing wisely who we spend our time with. Their divorce was finalized in May 2016, coinciding with Millie's public relationship with Hugo Taylor.

In the aftermath of their separation, Professor Green alluded to their marital difficulties in his 2016 song 'Eye On The Door,' hinting at a lack of intimacy and a pattern of being 'kicked out' of their home unless he presented her with expensive gifts. The rapper's lyrics painted a picture of a strained dynamic, contrasting with the more amicable tone of their recent reconnection.

The story highlights the complexities of post-divorce relationships and the potential for growth and understanding even after a difficult separation, particularly when shared experiences like neurodivergence come to light





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