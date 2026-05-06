Prominent Arizona Businessman and Wife Die in Fiery Plane Crash, Son Seeks Life Sentence in Murder Case

A prominent Arizona businessman and his wife died in a fiery plane crash after a botched landing attempt. Their son, who is facing the death penalty for murder, now seeks a life sentence in light of the tragedy.

A prominent Arizona businessman and his wife tragically died in a fiery plane crash at Marana Regional Airport in Tucson, Arizona, on April 8, after a botched landing attempt.

Chris Sheafe, 82, and his wife Jacque, 74, were returning from a cross-country trip to Indianapolis when their single-engine Piper PA-32R-301T aircraft exploded in a fireball after veering off the runway. According to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Chris Sheafe, who was piloting the aircraft, initially attempted to land on a short runway but aborted the landing with 1,975 feet of runway remaining.

The plane then performed a 'go-around' for a second landing attempt, but this time, Chris landed with only 1,500 feet of runway left. The aircraft bounced back airborne several times during the botched landing before swerving off the runway and bursting into flames. The couple's son, Adam Sheafe, 51, who is facing sentencing for the murder and mutilation of a man in New River, Arizona, in April 2025, used the tragedy to try and avoid the death penalty.

Adam had previously pleaded guilty to killing 76-year-old pastor William Schonemann in March and had requested the death penalty to speed up court proceedings. However, after learning of his parents' deaths, he asked prosecutors to consider taking the death penalty off the table and instead requested a life sentence. Prosecutors said they would take the conditions under consideration ahead of his next hearing.

Chris Sheafe was a well-known businessman in Arizona and a prominent regional developer behind numerous commercial and residential projects around the Tucson area. His work included the ritzy Ventana Country Club golf resort and the exclusive Rancho del Lago, a golf-centered gated community about 25 miles south of Tucson where homes can go for more than $500,000.

His wife Jacque had worked as a sales consultant at PulteGroup since 2010 and was a University of Arizona alum with a Bachelor of Science in microbiology and medical technology. Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani expressed his condolences on social media, remembering Chris Sheafe as a 'dear friend' who was a 'wise and thoughtful man who generously shared his time with the people and causes he believed in.





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