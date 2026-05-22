The article discusses the potential security risks associated with AI agent skills, including prompt injection attacks and semantic supply-chain attacks. It highlights the vulnerability of the selection process in choosing malicious skills and the importance of treating natural-language specifications as security-sensitive objects.

The adoption of AI agents has expanded the potential attack surface beyond code to natural language text. AI agents can be weaponized, and researchers have demonstrated that skills can be manipulated to inject instructions directly or indirectly.

Researchers have found that small semantic changes to a skill's description can affect its discoverability, selection, and vetting processes. Thus, the text that influences tool discovery and usage has security implications, which may not be addressed by traditional security scanning mechanisms. These findings highlight the need for treating natural-language specifications as security-sensitive objects and encouraging careful design of skill registries, ranking mechanisms, governance pipelines, and agent-side defenses





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Machine Learning AI Agent Prompt Injection Semantic Supply-Chain Security Issue Malware Distribution Prompt Injection Attacks Semantics

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