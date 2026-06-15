Proper Disposal of Used Cooking Oil: Expert Advice and Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Learn the correct way to dispose of used cooking oil from a waste collector expert. Avoid common mistakes like pouring down the sink or using the food waste bin. Discover eco-friendly alternatives such as repurposing it for garden wood treatment or bird feeders.

For those who frequently cook at home, there is one specific kitchen by-product that can prove particularly problematic if not disposed of correctly. Used cooking oil can be challenging to eliminate, especially when you have accumulated a significant quantity.

It is commonly known that it must never be poured down the sink, as it can harden quickly and cause blockages that are costly to repair. Many people think that placing it in the food waste bin is the sensible answer, but according to one waste collector on social media, this method is actually incorrect as well.

The No1 Binman on TikTok, a self-proclaimed binfluencer, frequently shares helpful advice for Britons to grasp which items are suitable for disposal and which are not. Most of his material answers questions he has been asked, and he recently tackled the debate around the correct disposal technique for used cooking oil. Tipping it down the sink is the obviously wrong choice, but according to the specialist, the food waste bin is inappropriate too.

He stated that used cooking oil should go in your general waste and should not be put in the food waste or recycling bin. However, he also explained that you should not pour the oil directly into the bin, as this could cause issues with the bag. He advised putting it in a container that cannot be recycled and then placing it in your general waste, which stops it from going anywhere in case a bag splits.

A carton or jar serves as a perfect example of an appropriate vessel, and it should have a tight-fitting lid as well. The refuse collector highlighted one exception: if you have a commercial amount of used cooking oil, it does not go in your general bin. In that case, you would have to contact your council or get someone else to come and collect it.

For a normal family-sized amount of cooking oil, it is fine to put it in your general waste. For those looking to get even greater use from their leftover cooking oil, experts at Zero Waste Scotland have put forward some simple recycling alternatives. It can be applied to your garden shed or fence as a substitute for creosote, as it will not discolour the wood and is completely safe to use in the vicinity of animals and plants.

Alternatively, cooking fat from chicken or bacon can be repurposed into a treat for garden birds. Simply pour it into a suitable container, mix with bird seeds and nuts, leave it to set firm, then hang it outside for the birds to feast upon. This not only reduces waste but also provides a nutritious snack for local wildlife.

Additionally, used cooking oil can be recycled into biodiesel or other industrial products if you have access to a local collection service. Many councils offer designated drop-off points for household cooking oil, which can then be processed into renewable energy sources. By following these guidelines, you can ensure that your used cooking oil is disposed of responsibly, preventing costly plumbing issues and contributing to a more sustainable environment.

Remember, the key is to never pour it down the sink, avoid the food waste bin, and instead place it in a sealed container in your general waste unless you have a large commercial quantity. And if you are feeling creative, consider giving it a second life as a wood preservative or bird feeder ingredient





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Cooking Oil Disposal Kitchen Waste General Waste Food Waste Bin Eco-Friendly Alternatives

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