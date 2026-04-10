Property Manager Wins Nearly £400,000 After Accumulating 827 Unpaid Holiday Days

An employment tribunal has ruled in favor of a property manager who accumulated a massive 827 unpaid holiday days over 25 years, awarding him nearly £400,000 in compensation and pay. The ruling stems from a dispute over unused holiday entitlement and unfair dismissal from his employer, Sabtina Limited.

Mohamed Ageli, a property manager, has been awarded nearly £400,000 after winning an employment tribunal case against his former employer, Sabtina Limited. The ruling comes after Ageli accumulated a staggering 827 unpaid holiday days over a period of 25 years. Ageli, who worked for the Libyan-owned real estate management firm, faced repeated refusals for his holiday requests due to heavy workloads, as the tribunal heard.

Consequently, an agreement was reached where he would be compensated for his unused holiday time. This arrangement was in place for many years. Ageli's initial employment with Sabtina began in 1987. His position evolved from deputy managing director to commercial manager, and his work was based in London and Milton Keynes offices. He initially had an annual holiday entitlement of 30 days, which was later increased to 45 days. Evidence presented to the tribunal showed that Ageli took no holiday during some years, and only a fraction of his entitled days in others. Memos detailing these requests, spanning from 1988 to 2002, supported Ageli's claims. Due to the company's demands, taking time off was almost impossible for him, he said. He had to work constantly for the company to function. In 1998, he sought permission to be paid in lieu of unutilized holidays, which the non-resident managing director approved. This decision came about because of the nature of the company's work. This agreement was solidified after years of compliance, which led to the omission of paperwork approvals or denials and a simple record of his holiday entitlements. Ageli's testimony highlighted that both he and his PA were saving up the unutilized holidays for retirement, as Sabtina did not offer an employee pension scheme. Records showed that he received payments in lieu of holiday in 2001 and 2004, further confirming the agreement. However, in May 2022, a new board of directors was installed. They began to challenge Ageli's role, and slowly stripped him of his duties. This shift eventually led to his dismissal in March 2024, ostensibly for gross misconduct, despite earning a yearly salary of £123,000. \The dismissal notice included the withholding of his accumulated holiday pay, which totaled £392,000. Ageli promptly contested the allegations and the withholding of his pay, stating the lack of justification and the fact that he was denied the opportunity to appeal the decision. He subsequently took the matter to an employment tribunal, where Employment Judge George Alliott ruled in his favor, agreeing that he had been unjustly treated. The tribunal found that there was an agreement between Mr. Ageli and Sabtina where unused holiday would be recorded and would roll forward each year, and that he would be paid for his holiday as and when needed or at the end of his employment. The judge also determined that Sabtina did not genuinely believe Ageli had committed gross misconduct. The judge added that the company did not carry out a proper investigation or had a valid reason to conclude Ageli was guilty of gross misconduct. The judge emphasized Sabtina’s failure to provide Ageli with reasons for his dismissal shortly after he asked for them. The tribunal ordered Sabtina Limited to pay the full amount of holiday pay owed, along with compensation for unfair dismissal. The total compensation from unfair dismissal awarded was £91,490, and a basic award of £14,070 was also granted.\This case highlights the importance of adhering to employment agreements and the consequences of failing to do so. The sheer scale of unpaid holiday days reflects a systemic issue within the company, where the employee's well-being was clearly neglected. The tribunal's decision underscores the legal obligation of employers to honor contractual obligations, even when dealing with potentially complex arrangements. This case also serves as a reminder to employers about the importance of conducting fair and reasonable investigations before dismissing employees. A failure to do so could result in hefty financial penalties and reputational damage. The details of this case provides insight into the employment issues, as it raises questions about the ethical responsibilities of employers. The fact that the employee felt compelled to forgo his holiday time due to work pressure, and the subsequent agreement to receive payment in lieu, shows the strain placed on Ageli. The case also reveals potential issues within the company's management and its impact on employee well-being. The judge’s findings emphasized the company's failure to adhere to fair labor practices. The awarding of a large sum as compensation for unpaid holiday and unfair dismissal serves as a cautionary tale for employers and a validation of Ageli's persistent commitment to his case. The case’s details clearly show the employee’s dedication to fulfilling his job duties and the importance of having documentation of arrangements within a professional company





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