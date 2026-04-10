Property Manager Wins Nearly £400,000 for Unpaid Holiday and Unfair Dismissal

A property manager has been awarded nearly £400,000 after winning a tribunal case against his former employer. The ruling found in his favour regarding unpaid holiday and unfair dismissal due to lack of holiday taken over 25 years. The case underscores the importance of employee rights and workplace agreements.

Mohamed Ageli, a property manager, has been awarded nearly £400,000 after winning his case against his former employer, Sabtina Limited, for unpaid holiday and unfair dismissal . The Watford Employment Tribunal ruled in his favor, citing the company's failure to pay for 827 days of accrued holiday leave over a 25-year period. Ageli, who went by the name Moss, also received additional compensation, bringing the total award to approximately £500,000.

The case highlights the issues surrounding employee rights, workplace practices, and the importance of clear agreements between employers and employees. The tribunal heard that Ageli, who earned £123,000 per year, had repeatedly requested holiday time, but his requests were consistently denied due to heavy workloads and staffing shortages. Consequently, an agreement was reached between Ageli and the management of Sabtina Limited, a Libyan-owned real estate management firm, to accumulate his unused holiday entitlement and receive payment in lieu of taking time off. This arrangement, established between 1987 and 1998, allowed him to defer his holiday days and receive compensation for them at a later date. The employment tribunal heard how Ageli started with 30 days of holiday a year and that his entitlement was later raised to 45 days. Evidence presented to the tribunal included memos detailing holiday requests and refusals between 1988 and 2002. During the early years of his employment, it was virtually impossible for Ageli to take any holiday, as he and his PA were the only full-time employees, essential for the firm's operations. Holiday requests were turned down, often due to operational demands. As the years passed, Ageli accumulated a significant number of unused holiday days. In 1998, an arrangement was made so that he could be paid in lieu of taking leave. The agreement was confirmed with the company's non-resident managing director, who also served as the managing director of the parent company in Libya, and was confirmed in writing. Ageli maintained a record of his accumulated holiday entitlement. This practice continued for decades. Between 2001 and 2004, he received payments in lieu of holidays, confirming the long-standing agreement. \In May 2022, the board of directors at Sabtina Limited was replaced, ushering in a change in the company's approach. The new directors began scrutinizing Ageli's work and eventually started to reduce his responsibilities. In March 2024, Ageli received an email informing him of his dismissal due to gross misconduct. This action was taken without allowing him to appeal the decision, despite his repeated claims that he had not been informed regarding the reasons for his firing. The new directors refused to pay Ageli for the 827 days of accrued holiday leave, totaling £392,000. Ageli promptly contested the decision, asserting that the allegations of misconduct were unfounded. He subsequently took the matter to the Watford Employment Tribunal, where Employment Judge George Alliott presided. Judge Alliott found that Sabtina Limited had unfairly dismissed Ageli and failed to uphold the previously agreed-upon compensation for his unused holiday entitlement. The judge acknowledged the agreement between Ageli and Sabtina, emphasizing that any unused holiday days would roll over each year. The judge determined that the company did not have a valid reason to believe that Ageli had committed gross misconduct. Furthermore, the tribunal found that the company had not conducted a reasonable investigation into the allegations. As a result, the tribunal ordered Sabtina Limited to pay the full amount of outstanding holiday pay, along with compensation for unfair dismissal totaling £105,560. The judge stated that the company was unwilling or unable to provide Ageli with reasons for his dismissal. The judge determined that the holiday pay agreement between Ageli and Sabtina was legitimate and binding. The case serves as a warning for employers and shows the importance of upholding employment agreements, protecting employee rights, and ensuring a fair and transparent process in handling workplace disciplinary matters. Ageli worked for the company for 37 years before being dismissed, highlighting the injustice that occurs. \This case also underscores the need for clear communication and documentation within workplaces. The tribunal’s decision emphasizes the importance of formalizing agreements regarding holiday entitlement, especially when variations from standard practices are agreed upon. The consistent refusal of holiday requests in the earlier years and the subsequent informal agreement for payment in lieu of holiday demonstrate the need for detailed record-keeping. The lack of documented reasons for Ageli's dismissal further reinforced the tribunal's decision that the dismissal was unjust and that there was a failure to follow due process. The judge’s findings reinforce the importance of conducting thorough investigations when making decisions about employment. The award of compensation and holiday pay sends a strong message to employers about their obligations to their employees





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Employment Law Unpaid Holiday Unfair Dismissal Employment Tribunal Employee Rights

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Property Manager Wins Nearly £400,000 After Accumulating 827 Unpaid Holiday DaysAn employment tribunal has ruled in favor of a property manager who accumulated a massive 827 unpaid holiday days over 25 years, awarding him nearly £400,000 in compensation and pay. The ruling stems from a dispute over unused holiday entitlement and unfair dismissal from his employer, Sabtina Limited.

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