Proposed $250 Trump Bill Faces Scrutiny Amid Semiquincentennial Plans

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has shown a mock-up of a proposed $250 bill featuring President Donald Trump, a move that would require overturning a long-standing ban on living persons appearing on U.S. currency. The legislation, aimed at commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary, has sparked debate over tradition and the blending of politics with national symbols.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed a proposed $250 bill featuring President Donald Trump during a White House press briefing on May 28, 2026. The current mandates for U.S. currency prohibit living person s from appearing and require the inscription 'In God We Trust.

' However, the first mandate may be eliminated to honor Trump on a commemorative $250 bill for the nation's Semiquincentennial on July 4, 2026. This would require legislative change, and Republican-led Congress is reportedly considering such a measure. Bessent stated that if the legislation passes, the Treasury has already begun preparations. A mock-up of the design, obtained by the source, shows a glowering presidential portrait of Trump, similar to a design previously proposed by Rep.

Andy Barr (R-Ky. ). The State Department also announced plans for a gold coin bearing Trump's likeness, making him among very few individuals to appear on U.S. currency while alive, a practice largely banned since the 19th century. Critics argue the move elevates Trump to monarch-like status, while Bessent defended it as appropriate for the 250th anniversary.

The proposed bill, introduced by Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C. ), would amend the Federal Reserve Act to allow a president-current or former-to appear on currency. The bill remains in the House Financial Services Committee, awaiting advancement.

Meanwhile, the Treasury's Bureau of Engraving and Printing is proactively planning production. Additionally, the administration is pursuing a separate commemorative gold coin program under existing legal authorities, which has faced objections but was approved by the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts





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Donald Trump U.S. Currency $250 Bill Semiquincentennial Treasury Department Scott Bessent Commemorative Living Person Federal Reserve Act Republican Congress Joe Wilson Andy Barr Gold Coin Tradition Criticism

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