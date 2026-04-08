Proposed Ban on Doctor Strikes to Prioritize Patient Care

A proposed ban on strikes by resident doctors and consultants, along with the reintroduction of minimum service levels within the NHS, aims to prioritize patient safety and access to healthcare, addressing the ongoing disruption caused by recent strike action.

The recent strike action by resident doctors, the 15th since 2023, has cost the National Health Service ( NHS ) an estimated £3 billion over the past three years. This ongoing disruption highlights the need for decisive action to protect patient care . As someone with deep respect for the medical profession, having a father who was a General Practitioner, I understand the dedication doctors have to their patients. However, the actions of the British Medical Association ( BMA ) are deeply concerning.

The BMA, behaving more like a cartel than a union, appears to be betraying the very patients its members have sworn to serve. The financial toll is substantial, with the latest strikes costing the NHS £1.2 billion, resources that could have funded critical infrastructure like new hospitals or emergency departments. Beyond the financial impact, these strikes have a tangible impact on patient wellbeing, resulting in the cancellation of countless appointments and procedures, leaving individuals in pain and uncertainty regarding their treatment. The situation demands a firm response to safeguard the health and well-being of the public.\ The previous government, while in power, attempted to curb the power of unions through measures like the Trade Union Act, which mandated a minimum 50% turnout for strike ballots, and minimum service levels. These initiatives aimed to ensure essential services remained operational during industrial action. However, the current Labour government reversed these policies, seemingly emboldening the unions and contributing to the current crisis. The Labour Party's approach, which involved providing a 22% pay increase to resident doctors without preconditions, appears to have failed to prevent subsequent strike action. This approach has proven ineffective. It is critical to address the underlying issues driving the strikes, but the priority must be on ensuring that patients receive timely and appropriate care. The focus must shift from political posturing to finding a sustainable solution that protects both patients and doctors. The Conservatives are committed to putting patients first, recognizing the crucial role of a functional and reliable healthcare system. The BMA's behavior necessitates a strong government response. The priority is to protect patients and ensure the NHS can function effectively.\ To address this crisis, the following steps are essential: First, resident doctors and consultants should be banned from striking, mirroring existing policies for the police and Armed Forces. Second, minimum service levels across the NHS must be reinstated to guarantee that essential healthcare services remain accessible during any potential disruptions. This approach is not intended to be anti-doctor but is fundamentally pro-patient. It recognizes that no organization, regardless of the professionalism of its members, should be allowed to hold patients hostage. The Conservatives are resolute in their commitment to making Britain work again, and this commitment extends to ensuring a robust and reliable healthcare system. The unwavering commitment to patient safety and access to care must be the paramount concern. The proposed measures are designed to ensure the NHS can continue to provide essential services, and to uphold the fundamental principle that the needs of patients must always come first. The objective is to restore stability and trust in the NHS and to protect the wellbeing of the people it serves. The proposed changes are designed to ensure the NHS can function effectively and reliably, and guarantee patients access to the care they need, when they need it





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Doctors' Strikes NHS Patient Care BMA Minimum Service Levels

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