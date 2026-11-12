Prosecutors Allegedly Recruited Ilhan Omar Bodyguard as Informant

Federal prosecutors allegedly offered immigration help to former guard Abdullahi Mohamed to gather evidence against Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who denies wrongdoing.

Former security personnel for Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota have become central to an unfolding controversy involving federal law enforcement. Allegations emerging from legal filings indicate that federal prosecutors attempted to recruit a former bodyguard as an informant to build a criminal case against the Minnesota lawmaker. This development introduces a new and highly charged dimension to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Omar, intensifying the political and legal tensions between the Congresswoman and federal authorities.

Allegations of White House Direction

Abdullahi Mohamed, who briefly served on a security detail for Ilhan Omar during an overseas trip, was allegedly offered assistance with his immigration case in exchange for providing damaging information about the congresswoman. His lawyer, Bruce Rivers, stated that investigators spent months pressuring his client to provide information about Omar's immigration history, marriage, and finances. In an extraordinary allegation, Rivers claimed that prosecutors repeatedly told him the investigation into Ilhan Omar was being directed from the White House. He noted that officials described the probe as '100 percent being run by 1600 Pennsylvania Ave,' which is the address of the White House. Rivers expressed shock at the direct involvement, stating he had never seen anything like this in his almost 28 years practicing law in federal court.

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Immigration Case and Legal Pressure

The legal troubles for Abdullahi Mohamed began in October 2025, when he applied for a green card after marrying an American woman in Minnesota. During a routine immigration interview, he was asked whether he had worked on behalf of the Somali government or had interactions with American politicians and government officials. He answered no, despite having briefly worked on a security detail for Ilhan Omar during a trip to Puntland, in northeastern Somalia, and having visited her Capitol Hill office. Rivers explained that his client had a limited command of English and did not understand the questions. His green card application was subsequently denied, and in February, he received a letter from the Justice Department informing him that he was under criminal investigation for allegedly lying to a government official under oath.

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Grand Jury Proffer and Immunity Deal

The felony offense carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison. In March, prosecutors invited Abdullahi Mohamed to a meeting known as a proffer, where investigators questioned him about Ilhan Omar's personal and financial affairs. According to Bruce Rivers, they asked about her immigration journey from Somalia, her marital history, and a possible $10,000 payment involving the congresswoman and one of Mohamed's brothers. Investigators allegedly described the payment as a possible bribe. Rivers said prosecutors offered to intervene to prevent Abdullahi Mohamed from being deported if he provided damaging information about Ilhan Omar. The overarching theme of these questioning sessions was to 'give us everything and anything,' which the lawyer described as a 'fishing expedition.' Abdullahi Mohamed reportedly told investigators he had no incriminating information about the congresswoman and later clarified that the payment had been used to settle a loan.

Political Denials and Expanded Security Context

After failing to secure his cooperation, prosecutors obtained a grand jury indictment against Abdullahi Mohamed in April. But the case took another turn in September. Mohamed testified before a grand jury in Washington on September 3, where prosecutors granted him immunity for potentially incriminating statements, his lawyer said. The revelations provide a new glimpse into the Justice Department's investigation of Ilhan Omar, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and accused President Donald Trump's administration of politically targeting her. The probe has focused in part on allegations surrounding Ilhan Omar's 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, with investigators examining whether the marriage was intended to help a man suspected of being her brother obtain a green card. Homeland Security officers conducted a search of the Washington residence of Ilhan Omar on October 12. Meanwhile, Congress has expanded taxpayer-funded security for lawmakers, allowing House members to spend up to $20,000 a month on personal protection, or as much as $240,000 annually.