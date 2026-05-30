Prosecutors drop third trial for brothers accused of assaulting Manchester Airport police officers, sparking political outcry

After two juries failed to reach verdicts on the assault of PC Zachary Marsden, prosecutors decided not to pursue a third trial for Mohammed Fahir Amaaz and Muhammad Amaad. The decision has provoked condemnation from politicians and protestors who accuse the justice system of bias and call for police accountability.

The decision by prosecutors to drop the prospect of a third trial for the two brothers accused of assaulting a police officer at Manchester Airport has ignited a storm of criticism from politicians, legal observers and members of the public.

The case centres on Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, twenty one, and his brother Muhammad Amaad, twenty six, both residents of Rochdale, who were filmed in a violent confrontation with three Greater Manchester Police officers on 23 July 2024. The incident began after officers attempted to detain Amaaz following a report that he had head‑butted a customer in a cafe in the airport arrivals hall.

Body‑camera and CCTV recordings presented at the Liverpool Crown Court showed the brothers striking the officers in the airport car park, inflicting serious injuries on PC Zachary Marsden, PC Lydia Ward and PC Cook. PC Marsden suffered bruising, jaw pain and was later diagnosed with post‑concussion syndrome; PC Ward required facial bone realignment surgery and PC Cook endured swelling and pain.

Despite the graphic evidence, juries in two separate trials were unable to reach verdicts on the charges relating to PC Marsden, prompting prosecutors to announce that they would not pursue a further retrial. The move has been labelled a disgrace by opposition figures who argue that the brothers should face full accountability for the assault on the officers, especially given the clear visual proof of the attack.

The controversy is compounded by allegations of unequal treatment and bias within the justice system. Critics argue that the decision reflects a "two‑tier justice" where police officers are protected while civilians face harsher consequences. The public reaction has been intense, with protests staged outside the court and in Manchester city centre, where demonstrators demanded the defunding of the police and drew parallels between the incident and the US killing of George Floyd.

Although initial viral footage appeared to show PC Marsden delivering a high kick to Amaaz's head, later released CCTV clarified that the officers had been subjected to violent resistance seconds before the disputed kick, casting doubt on the narrative that had initially circulated online. The Independent Office for Police Conduct continues to investigate PC Marsden's conduct and may refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for possible charges against the officer himself.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson expressed disappointment that the prosecution case was not fully endorsed, insisting that police require respect and support for the dangers they face daily. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp condemned the decision as "completely wrong" and urged that the brothers be prosecuted for all offences. Zia Yusuf, spokesperson for Reform UK, described the lack of a third trial as "a shocking disgrace" and accused the system of favouring law‑enforcement personnel.

The brothers remain in custody; Amaaz, already convicted of causing actual bodily harm to two other officers and of head‑butting a holidaymaker, is awaiting sentencing. Amaad left the courtroom smiling after the verdict, while their solicitor Aamer Anwar accused PC Marsden of delivering a "rugby style" kick and called for the officer to face charges.

The case continues to fuel a wider debate over police accountability, the use of force, and the fairness of the criminal justice process in the United Kingdom





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