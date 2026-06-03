Protesters Descend Upon Southampton Police Station After Footage of Henry Nowak's Arrest Sparks Outrage

Furious protesters have gathered outside Southampton police station after footage of Henry Nowak's arrest sparked widespread outrage against the force. The 18-year-old finance student was brutally knifed by Vickrum Digwa last December, and bodycam footage showed officers dismissing his desperate pleas for help.

Furious protesters descended upon Southampton police station after footage of Henry Nowak 's arrest sparked widespread outrage against the force. The 18-year-old finance student was brutally knifed by Vickrum Digwa last December, and bodycam footage showed officers dismissing his desperate pleas for help.

The teenager would succumb to his stab wounds shortly after, and the footage released after Digwa's life imprisonment has sparked fury. Demonstrators, including activist Tommy Robinson, arrived in large numbers, with clips shared online showing crowds flying Union Jack flags and chanting 'I can't breathe.

' Some protesters donned T-shirts paying tribute to Mr Nowak, while others held placards reading 'Save our kids. ' Hundreds of protesters have descended upon Southampton police station over the footage of Henry Nowak's arrest. The group later marched in their swathes from Southampton to Portswood station, where chaos ensued as protestors hurled bins and bottles at police officers wearing protective gear.

Outside St Deny's Road - where Mr Nowak was killed - protestors took the knee in front of a police blockade. An investigation is being carried out by a police watchdog, with three of the officers still serving and all four being treated as witnesses. Sikh killer Digwa, who did not know his victim, was yesterday jailed for life for stabbing the student with an eight-inch ceremonial blade he had been carrying.

The Prime Minister has warned police have to face 'serious questions' over their treatment of the teen, while Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood warned of a 'dangerous undercurrent' of threats against the police. Giving a statement in the House of Commons, Ms Mahmood warned of the dangers of intimidation and abuse against police officers





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Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Southampton Police Station Protesters Arrest Police Brutality

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