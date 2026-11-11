Protesters Pelt Joe Biden with Milk Cartons During Trinity College Visit

Former US President Joe Biden faced a hostile protest outside Trinity College Dublin during a ceremony honoring his son Hunter. Demonstrators threw milk cartons and chanted anti-war slogans, leading to arrests and police intervention.

A tense and dramatic scene unfolded in Dublin on Tuesday as former United States President Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrived at Trinity College for a significant family milestone.

The event was intended to honor their son Hunter Biden with the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse from the College Historical Society, commonly known as The Hist. However, the ceremony was overshadowed by a violent protest outside the venue where a group of pro-Palestine demonstrators targeted the former president. As Mr. Biden exited the building and moved toward his escort vehicle, protesters surged forward, pelting him and his security detail with cartons filled with milk.

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Protesters Pelt Former President Biden with Milk at Dublin Event

The atmosphere was charged with anger as demonstrators chanted slogans such as Genocide Joe and You have blood on your hands, directly referencing the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the US administration's support for Israel. The situation escalated quickly as law enforcement attempted to manage the crowd. Gardai, the Irish police service, were seen intervening to protect the former president and his family. Footage captured moments where officers were splashed with milk while trying to detain female demonstrators.

At least two individuals were pepper-sprayed and arrested during the disturbance. Despite the chaos, the ceremony inside proceeded, with emotional scenes of Joe Biden breaking down in tears as he watched his son accept the award. Hunter Biden, who has been open about his past struggles with severe alcohol and drug abuse, delivered an address reflecting on his recovery.

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He also addressed the political context, defending his father's decisions regarding the Middle East while urging focus on current policies under the new administration. Following the ceremony, Mr. Biden met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who praised the former president's historical support for Ireland. Martin highlighted Biden's critical role in supporting the Good Friday Agreement and opposing Brexit measures that threatened the peace process.

Biden's Irish Visit Highlights Support for Peace and Personal Milestones

This visit also coincides with Biden's public battle with prostate cancer, which has led him to scale back promotional appearances for his upcoming memoir. The event underscored the complex intersection of personal family history, international politics, and domestic activism, leaving a lasting impression on all those present in Dublin.