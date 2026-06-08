Protestor Who Brandished Homemade Weapon and Attacked Police Jailed for Violent Disorder

Daniel Frost, 44, was sentenced after pleading guilty to violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon during a protest in Southampton sparked by the murder of Henry Nowak. Frost fashioned a rope into a knuckleduster and threw chairs and a bin at officers, boasting he would be released quickly due to his repeated offending history.

A protest in Southampton escalated into violent disorder following the murder of Henry Nowak , with participants attacking police using makeshift weapons. Daniel Frost , 44, was among those involved.

He fashioned a rope with a carabiner into a makeshift knuckleduster, claiming it was a dog lead, and taunted officers, inviting them to attempt an arrest while boasting he would be released within hours. Frost also threw chairs and a bin at police lines, though none struck their targets. The protest, which he described as a 'big party,' saw Frost wearing a camouflaged mask and behaving aggressively, refusing to provide his details unless arrested.

He initially denied being present at the disorder, later admitted to dragging objects, and insulted officers during his interview. Frost has 25 previous convictions for 55 offences, including public disorder, possession of a blade, burglary, robbery, and grievous bodily harm, and had previously received a six-year prison sentence. The unrest was fueled by the release of bodycam footage showing police handcuffing Nowak, 18, after he was falsely accused of a racist attack by his killer, Vickrum Digwa, 23.

Digwa, a knife-obsessed Sikh man, stabbed Nowak repeatedly with a religious blade and was subsequently jailed for murder. Prosecutor Siobhan Linsley noted that beyond local groups like the 'Southampton Patriots,' many outsiders attended after being mobilized by far-right influencers such as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. Remaining protesters dispersed after 11pm, but Frost was later encountered still wearing his facial covering, with the rope hanging around his neck, and continued to be belligerent.

The case was adjourned for sentencing, with a judge indicating a custodial term is likely. Another individual, Matt Styler, 50, failed to attend a related hearing and will face a plea hearing in June. The killing of Henry Nowak and subsequent police actions sparked public outrage, leading to a protest that quickly turned violent. While the immediate trigger was the miscarriage of justice where Nowak was handcuffed based on false accusations, the protest was hijacked by elements seeking confrontation.

Frost's actions exemplify the disorder: he openly challenged police, brandished an improvised weapon, and participated in throwing projectiles. His criminal history underscores a pattern of anti-social behavior. The involvement of outside agitators, amplified by social media campaigns from far-right figures, transformed a local tragedy into a broader public order incident. Police faced a sustained barrage of abuse and objects, requiring significant resources to control.

The court proceedings revealed Frost's lack of remorse and his cynical expectation of swift release, reflecting a broader issue of repeat offenders showing disdain for the law. The sentencing adjournment suggests the judge is weighing the scale of the disorder and Frost's role within it. Beyond the individual cases, the incident highlights the volatility of protests in the current climate, where misinformation can rapidly inflame tensions.

The murder of Henry Nowak was a horrific crime, and the false accusation of a racist attack-promoted by his assailant-complicated the initial police response. The subsequent protests, while partly understandable given the circumstances, were marred by opportunists like Frost who exploited the grief and anger for violent ends. The presence of far-right influencers recruiting protesters from outside the area points to a national dimension of such disturbances.

The judicial response, with its focus on violent disorder and offensive weapon possession, aims to deter similar actions. Frost's likely imprisonment will remove a persistent offender from the streets, but the underlying issues of community fracture and online radicalization remain. The case serves as a stark reminder of how quickly peaceful demonstrations can deteriorate when infiltrated by those intent on violence, and the challenges police face in maintaining order during such volatile events





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Southampton Protest Violent Disorder Offensive Weapon Daniel Frost Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Police Attack Far-Right Influencers Public Order

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