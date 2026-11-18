Hundreds demonstrate against Nathan Cofnas at Oriel College Oxford, accusing the university of platforming racist views amid controversy surrounding Jason Arday.

Dozens of protesters gathered at Oriel College in Oxford to block entrances and voice strong opposition to a scheduled talk by Nathan Cofnas. The event, organized by Oxford Reform UK, centered on the argument that diversity, equity, and inclusion ( DEI) programs are undermining higher education standards. The demonstration highlighted deep tensions within the academic community regarding free speech, racial equality, and institutional responsibility.

Protesters Block Oxford College Entrance

Stand Up To Racism coordinated the demonstration, which drew hundreds of participants who arrived yesterday to disrupt the proceedings. Some demonstrators wore face masks and attempted to physically obstruct the college gates to prevent attendees from entering. Protesters carried signs reading 'Nathan Cofnas not welcome' and 'Remember Professor Jason Arday' while chanting slogans demanding the speaker be shut down.

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The unrest extended beyond the main entrance, with groups moving to three different entrances of Oriel College. Several protesters were observed climbing the college walls while crowds below chanted the name of the late Professor Jason Arday. Activists also placed a Ku Klux Klan hood and a sign stating 'Racists welcome here' on a statue of the 19th-century imperialist Cecil Rhodes located on the premises.

Cofnas Speaks Amidst Strenuous Opposition

Despite the chaotic exterior, Nathan Cofnas proceeded with his presentation inside the college to an audience of approximately two dozen attendees. He used a microphone to ensure his message could be heard over the persistent chants echoing from the streets outside. The student newspaper Cherwell reported that Cofnas argued diversity efforts are built on falsehoods and claimed that the concept of equal racial potential is inaccurate.

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Cofnas has a history of controversial academic standing, having previously advocated for 'race realism' and claimed that black individuals possess less intelligence than other groups. His public profile intensified after he accused the late Professor Jason Arday of plagiarizing his doctoral thesis and fabricating his life story. These allegations contributed to a broader scrutiny of both scholars, resulting in Cofnas losing his position at Cambridge University in 2024.

High-Profile Figures Condemn Platforming

The event triggered significant backlash from prominent figures, including American poet Amanda Gorman, who is currently a student at Oxford University. Gorman released an Instagram video stating that allowing Cofnas to speak sends a clear message that racism is welcome on campus. She challenged the university organizers to provide her or other students a similar platform to oppose white supremacist ideologies.

In Parliament, Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy criticized the decision, stating that Oxford University was giving a platform to a eugenicist in 2026. She emphasized that free speech must operate alongside equality laws rather than above them, noting that little consideration appeared to have been given to the impact on black students at the institution.

University Response and Ongoing Investigation

Oriel College defended its decision by stating on its website that hosting the event does not constitute an endorsement of the speaker's views. The college maintains that it stands for free speech, a position supported by some Oxford academics and event supporters who attended the talk. However, the decision has intensified debates about the ethical responsibilities of prestigious educational institutions.

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The controversy is inextricably linked to the death of Professor Jason Arday, who was found dead in his south London home earlier this year. An inquest into his death is currently underway, with the coroner examining circumstances following intense public scrutiny. The tragedy has amplified concerns among students and staff about the safety and inclusivity of the academic environment at Oxford University.