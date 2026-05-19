Proxy Sales of Traditional Original Equipment Manufacturers Reveal Trends in AI Investments by Businesses, Governments, and Institutions

Aligned Sales by Traditional OEMs Like Cisco Systems Highlight AI Investments by Business, Governments, and Institutions, Forging a Picture of AI Market Trends

We are all full aware of what the hyperscalers, cloud builders , and AI model builders are all doing to build out their datacenter infrastructure to support their AI aspirations.

But it is hard to get a sense of what regular enterprises, service providers, governments, academic institutions, neoclouds, and sovereigns – who will eventually represent maybe half of total AI spending – are doing. So we have to use the sales of the traditional original equipment manufacturers as a kind of proxy. Depending on the OEM, there are a fair amount of sales of chips or systems to hyperscalers and cloud builders in the mix.

IBM has basically none, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell, and Lenovo quite a bit more, and Supermico has most of its sales to handful of very large companies and is more like an ODM. Cisco Systems is somewhere in the middle, selling plenty of AI stuff to hyperscalers and cloud builders but also selling AI wares into its vast UCS system customer base, which numbers 90,000 unique customers worldwide after 17 years of being a system OEM





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Data Jobs Hyperscalers Cloud Builders AI Original Equipment Manufacturers Sales Proxy AI Investments Business Governments Institutions OEM IDC

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