Prue Leith Stuns at London Fashion Week Show, Discusses Motherhood and Career

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith makes a stylish appearance at London Fashion Week, reflecting on her career and the challenges of balancing motherhood and professional life, emphasizing the need for timing and support.

Prue Leith , the beloved Great British Bake Off judge, made a striking appearance at the Vin + Omi : Dysphoriana show during London Fashion Week on Thursday, showcasing her fashion sense alongside other models. The 85-year-old star confidently walked the catwalk in a vibrant red oversized dress, a garment that featured flowing sleeves and a dramatic hemline, paired with stylish red and white trainers.

She completed her ensemble with a chic red hat and eye-catching fuchsia earrings, radiating an air of elegance and confidence. The show itself presented a diverse range of models, including some who embraced a more daring approach, with one model opting for a sheer orange dress and going braless, complemented by pink sleeves and a black choker. Loose Women star Jane Moore also took to the runway, sporting a burnt orange dress adorned with a black patterned print and a striking black beehive wig, adding to the event's eclectic and fashionable atmosphere. The event brought together a mix of personalities and styles, highlighting the dynamic nature of London Fashion Week.\Beyond the fashion show, Prue Leith also recently shared her perspectives on motherhood and career, emphasizing the importance of timing and the challenges of balancing both. She candidly discussed her views on women trying to have it all, stating that she believed it was not possible to achieve everything simultaneously. Reflecting on her own life, she acknowledged that she wouldn't have been able to open her restaurant, launch her cookery school, or build her catering empire if she had started a family in her twenties. She highlighted the critical role of support, especially the need for help to manage children and a full-time job. Leith revealed that she didn't have her children until she was 34, allowing her to establish her business before starting a family. She believes that this timing was crucial for her career success. Prue's insights offered a realistic perspective on the choices women make and the sacrifices often involved in pursuing both professional and personal goals, adding another dimension to her public image. In the conversation, she also mentioned her first husband Rayne Kruger and the death of her husband in 2002.\Furthermore, Leith's remarks provide a glimpse into her personal experiences and choices, as well as her thoughts on the societal pressures faced by women. She admitted that she believed she wouldn't have been a good full-time mother, finding the constant company of young children both boring and tiring. She went on to say that she believed both the mother and the children need relief from each other. Prue remarried in 2016 to retired fashion designer John Playfair when she was 76, and she continues to be a prominent figure in the culinary world and a source of inspiration for many. She will return to our screens in the new series of the Channel 4 show on Tuesday





