PSG Beat Arsenal on Penalties to Win Second Consecutive Champions League Title

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Champions League final, with Ousmane Dembele scoring from the spot and Arsenal missing two penalties. PSG secured back-to-back European titles.

Paris Saint-Germain secured their second consecutive Champions League title with a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Arsenal at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The match ended 1-1 after extra time, with Ousmane Dembele's second-half penalty canceling out an earlier strike from Arsenal 's Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners, who had led through Jesus' first-half finish, saw their dreams of European glory shattered as both Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missed from the spot in the shoot-out, handing PSG a 4-2 win on penalties. The final was a tense affair, with both teams creating chances but struggling to break each other down. Arsenal started brightly and took the lead in the 23rd minute when Jesus latched onto a through ball from Martin Odegaard and slotted past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG grew into the game, however, and after the break they were awarded a penalty when Cristhian Mosquera fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inside the box. Dembele stepped up and calmly sent David Raya the wrong way to level the scores. The remainder of the match was a tactical battle, with Arsenal's defense holding firm to take the game into extra time. Neither side could find a winner in the additional 30 minutes, setting the stage for a tense penalty shoot-out.

After both teams converted their first two penalties, Eze saw his effort saved by Donnarumma, and Gabriel crashed his spot-kick against the crossbar, leaving PSG to celebrate their back-to-back titles. PSG midfielder Joao Neves, who lifted his second Champions League trophy, praised his teammates and took a subtle dig at Arsenal.

"It's not even the victory in itself that pleases me, but playing with such teammates, this staff, and this management. I love everything here," Neves said.

"Congratulations to Arsenal, it was very tough. They played great. But only one team was willing to play in the final.

" PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi hailed the achievement and coach Luis Enrique. "Today is an amazing history day. Last year, back to back, it's not easy, the Champions League is difficult. So proud of the team, of the coach, of the staff, of the fans.

Everybody doubted us again but thank god we made it and we believed," Al-Khelaifi said.

"Luis is very, very special, as a coach, as a human being, as a person, he is fantastic. He's the best coach in the world. He has done amazing with this young team.

" For Arsenal, the defeat was a bitter end to a season that saw them win the Premier League title under Mikel Arteta, the club's first since Arsene Wenger. The Gunners had pipped Manchester City to the domestic crown, but could not add European glory. Arteta now faces the challenge of rebuilding his squad for another assault on the Champions League next season, with the club reportedly interested in signing an €80m Brazilian star also wanted by Manchester United.

The World Cup is also on the horizon, with a seven-day guide now available covering all 48 teams, 104 games, and 1104 players. Previews of every team are available via email, including players to watch, key games, and predictions for England. But for now, the focus remains on PSG's dominance and Arsenal's heartbreak. The Parisians have confirmed their status as the best team in world football, leaving the Gunners to rue what might have been





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